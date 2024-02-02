Clarksville to play host American Cornhole Organization Tournament

Clarksville, TN – The American Cornhole Organization (ACO) will make a stop in Clarksville this month as part of its nationwide Majors Tour.

The two-day event will take place at the Winfield Dunn Center on the campus of Austin Peay State University, February 9th-10th, 2024. The event is free and open to the public. Concessions will be available for purchase along with national cornhole vendors onsite.

An estimated 300 competitors, bringing some 700 spectators, will be in Clarksville for the event. Visitor spending on lodging, meals, transportation, and other expenses is estimated to be $750,000.

The competitors will arrive in Clarksville on Thursday, February 8th, with welcome events hosted at Varsity Pins and Rage’N Axe.

ACO Majors are the main points-earning tournaments of the season to qualify for the ACO World Championships held the last weekend in July.

“Visit Clarksville is excited to partner with Austin Peay State University (APSU) to host the American Cornhole Organization this month,” said Visit Clarksville Board of Directors Chairman Jerry Allbert. “With the newly opened F&M Bank Arena serving as the home for APSU basketball, the Dunn Center can be used to host a wider variety of events and bring additional entertainment opportunities to the Clarksville community.”

Visit Clarksville was involved with 32 sporting events throughout the city in 2023. These events include football, cross country, track and field, softball, baseball, ice hockey, basketball, shooting sports, Esports, and more. Over 48,000 spectators attended the events, spending more than $21.6 million in the Clarksville community.

For more information on the event, visit www.americancornhole.com/major-clarksville/.

