APSU Men’s Tennis begins 2024 Season Against Oakland City, Brescia

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team opens its 2024 season with a Friday doubleheader beginning with a 1:30pm contest against Oakland City and followed by a 6:30pm match against Brescia at the Evansville Tennis Center in Evansville, Indiana.

Austin Peay State University went 4-15 and 1-7 in Atlantic Sun Conference play during its first season in the league. Director of Tennis and head men’s tennis coach Ross Brown returns all but one player from last season’s team including Tom Bolton, who led the team with 14 total victories last spring, including a team-best nine in singles play.

Glen Arnet is the lone newcomer on this year’s team, but is not new to the college scene, having played during the Govs’ five-event fall season.

The APSU Govs are 2-0 all-time against Oakland City, having defeated them 5-2 in each of the last two seasons. APSU is also 1-0 against Brescia in the spring competition and defeated them 7-0 during the 2023 season.

Following this week’s matches against the Might Oaks and Bearcats, the APSU Govs face Southern Indiana in a February 17th, 2:00pm contest in Evansville, Indiana.