Nashville Zoo to hold Souper Bowl Food Drive

Nashville, TN – To show our love for the local community, Nashville Zoo is partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee to host the fourth annual Souper Bowl Food Drive on February 9th and 10th.

The Zoo will be collecting donations from 9:00am to 4:00pm in the Zoo’s Entry Village and Zoo admission is not required to donate. As an added incentive, the Zoo is offering a complimentary admission ticket when four or more eligible food items are donated (max of two tickets per household/donation).

All donations must be in a sealed container and no less than one month from the expiration date. Guests are asked to bring shelf-stable food items including peanut butter, canned meat, (chicken/tuna), canned fruit or vegetables, soups and stews, pasta and cereal. Complimentary Zoo tickets received from donating four or more items may be used during normal Zoo hours through April 30th, 2024.

The 2023 Souper Bowl Food Drive donated 5,802 pounds of food and provided 4,835 meals for those in need throughout the Middle Tennessee community. Help us provide even more meals this year and bring canned goods out to the Zoo this Friday and Saturday.

For more information about the event, please visit www.nashvillezoo.org.

About Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee

Since 1978, Second Harvest Food Bank has followed its mission to provide food to people facing hunger and work to advance hunger solutions. They are one of 200 food banks affiliated with Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger relief charity.

Second Harvest distributes food and other resources to approximately 420 nonprofit Partner Agencies in 46 counties in Middle and West Tennessee.

To learn more, visit www.secondharvestmidtn.org.

About Nashville Zoo

Nashville Zoo is a nonprofit organization and an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, exemplifying the highest standards of animal care and husbandry. The Zoo is actively engaged in conservation research, habitat protection, breeding programs, and education initiatives in our backyard as well as around the world.

With support from the Nashville community, donors, and sponsors, the Zoo is ranked the number one tourist attraction in Middle Tennessee and welcomes more than 1.4 million guests annually. Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike just six miles south of downtown.

For more information about Nashville Zoo, visit nashvillezoo.org.