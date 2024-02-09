Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf heads to Murray State for Battle of the Border

Clarksville, TN – For the third-straight season, the Austin Peay State University men’s golf team kicks off its spring slate when it takes on Murray State in the Battle of the Border Match Play on Saturday at 11:00am at Hopkinsville Country Club in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.

Austin Peay State University and Murray State will play eight pairings in the Govs’ lone match-play event of the season. The Racers have won the Battle of the Border in each of the past two seasons by a score of 5-4 at the Hopkinsville Country Club.

Austin Peay State University’s last match-play victory came when it beat Western Kentucky, 4-3, at Indian Hills Golf Course in Bowling Green, Kentucky, on March 22nd, 2021.

With a 2-0 career record in the Battle of the Border, Morgan Robinson leads the Governors off the first tee when he takes on Murray State’s Derek Limberg. Robinson picked up a 2&1 win over Walker Beck in last season’s match and beat John Buchanan, 4&3, during the 2022 Battle of the Border. Robinson made a pair of appearances for the Governors during the fall and posted a 73.40 scoring average.

Michael Long is next off the tee for head coach Robbie Wilson when he squares off with Murray State’s Lennon Albans. Long is making his first appearance in the Battle of the Border after posting a 77.60 scoring average during the fall of his freshman campaign.

Seth Smith also makes his match play debut when he takes on Tyler Powell in the third match. Smith played in all five tournaments for the Governors during the fall, recording a 72.79 scoring average and posting 13 counting scores in 14 rounds played. Smith also finished the fall season with a team-leading eight rounds at even or under par and tied for the team lead with three rounds in the 60s.

Daniel Love is next in line for the APSU Govs when he squares off with Trey Lewis. Love, who is 0-1 all-time in the Battle of the Border, played in all five fall tournaments for Austin Peay State University and posted a 74.50 scoring average. Love recorded six counting scores in 14 rounds played during the fall with a pair of rounds at even or under par.

Kicking off the second half of the lineups is Logan Spurrier, who tees it up against Murray State’s Jakob Wellman. Spurrier is 1-1 in his Battle of the Border career after posting a 4&3 win over Carson Holmes in last year’s event. This season, Spurrier has played in all five tournaments for the Govs with a 72.93 scoring average and 10 counting scores in 14 rounds played. Spurrier also has five rounds at even or under par and two rounds in the 60s.

After dropping a 20-hole match in last year’s Battle of the Border, Payne Elkins is next for the APSU Govs when he takes on Brady Haake. Elkins is making his third appearance of the season for the Govs after posting a 72.80 scoring average and three rounds at even or under par during the fall slate.

Another Governor with a 2-0 career record in the Battle of the Border, Reece Britt is set to take on Kam Cunningham in the day’s penultimate match. Britt has played in four tournaments for the Govs this season, carding a team-best 71.92 stroke average and 11 counting scores in 12 rounds played. Britt is also tied for the team lead with three rounds in the 60s this season and ranks second on the team with seven rounds at even or under par.



The final Battle of the Border match is a rematch of last year’s finale between Jakob Falk Schollert and Jay Nimmo, who picked up a 2&1 win for the Racers in the previous meeting. Falk Schollert has played in all five events for Austin Peay this season with a 72.86 scoring average and 14 counting scores in 14 rounds played. Falk Schollert has also posted a pair of rounds in the 60s and five rounds at even or under par this season.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Golf

After Saturday’s match-play opener against Murray State, the Austin Peay State University men’s golf team travels to Eastern Kentucky’s World Golf Village Collegiate, February 19th-20th, at the King & Bear Golf Course at the World Golf Village in St. Augustine, Florida.

For news and results, follow the APSU men’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.