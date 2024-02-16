39.6 F
City of Clarksville accepting recommendations for Boards and Commissions appointments

Clarksville City Hall
Clarksville City Hall

City of ClarksvilleClarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville is preparing to make appointments to several Boards and Commissions that serve various public needs and interests.

Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts and City Clerk Lisa Canfield are accepting recommendations for appointments, either from interested individuals themselves or those who know of someone who would be well-qualified for specific appointments.

“The various City-appointed Boards and Commissions requiring new appointments are all tasked with vital public service decision-making,” Mayor Pitts said. “We want to canvass the entire City to ensure that anyone with a servant’s heart has an opportunity to know about these openings and has equal opportunity to join in.”

Ms. Canfield said the call for volunteers has gone out for several Boards and Commissions that are City-appointed.

“We are in need of interested individuals to step up and volunteer to provide this great service. All of these Boards and Commissions are important for daily community life in Clarksville,” Ms. Canfield said.

Anyone interested in serving on a particular Board or Commission can contact Ms. Canfield at lisa.canfield@cityofclarksville.com, or apply via the City’s website

Here are the Boards and Commissions that need new appointments:

– Adjustments & Appeals Board 

– After Hours Establishment Board

– Beer Board

– Designations Committee

– Human Relations Commission  

–  Ajax Turner Senior Center Board

–  Sustainability Board

– Tree Board

