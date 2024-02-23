47.3 F
APSU Beach Volleyball defeats Tusculum, Morehead State Friday at Grand Sands Tournament

Ginny Busse Earns First Win, Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Sweeps Opening Day. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's VolleyballLoveland, OH – The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team went undefeated on its opening day of the Grand Sands Tournament, winning matches against Tusculum and hosting Morehead State Friday in Loveland, Ohio.

Ginny Busse earned her first win as a head coach with the 3-2 win over Tusculum. 

Austin Peay (2-0) started the day with three wins against the Pioneers. Kelsey Mead and Aurora Bibolotti started things for the APSU Govs, winning their match, 21-14, 16-21, 15-6. Jamie Seward and Jillian Stein won their match 21-18, 21-15 with Elizabeth Wheat and Tristan Smith won 21-11, 21-15. 

The APSU Govs kept their early momentum going, winning four matches against Morehead State. 

Powell and Marshall won 21-18, 16-21, 15-8 against Morehead State’s Irene Wogenstahl and Bella Marita. Bibolotti and Mead defeated Sydney Wyman and Peighton Isley, 21-14, 14-21, 15-8. Anna Rita and Montana-Rae Pelak took down Landyn Snowden and Brenna Bommer, 21-15, 21-16, with Wheat and Smith defeating Amelia Nott and Lily-Kate Carver, 21-11, 21-17. 

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team is back in action tomorrow for the second day of the Grand Sands Tournament as they face Liberty at 11:00am and Eastern Kentucky at 3:00pm. 

