Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis loses to Cumberlands, 6-1

News Staff
Giovanni Becchis Earns Singles Win in Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis Team's Loss to the Cumberlands. (Alex Allard, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Men's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team dropped a 6-1 decision to Cumberlands Friday at the UC Tennis Complex in Williamsburg, Kentucky

The Governors dropped the early doubles point with losses from the No. 1 and No. 3 positions.

Tom Bolton and Giovanni Becchis defeated Cumberland’s Manuel Fernandez Guede and Lucas Duran in a 6-2 decision. Sota Minami and Aeneas Schaub fell to Martin Muller and Hung Ju Wu, 6-3. Cumberland’s Liam Savio and Gabriele Solda defeated Javier Tortajada and Bodi Van Galen 6-4.

Becchis earned the APSU Govs their lone point of the evening in a 7-6, 4-6, 10-5 victory over Muller. 

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team is back in action Monday, when they face Alabama A&M in a 1:00pm match in Huntsville, Alabama.

Results vs. Cumberlands

Doubles

1.      Martin Muller / Hung Ju Wu def. Sota Minami / Aeneas Schaub, 6-3
2.      Tom Bolton / Giovanni Becchis def. Manuel Fernandez Guede / Lucas Duran, 6-2
3.      Liam Savio / Gabriele Solda def. Javier Tortajada / Bodi Van Galen, 6-4

Singles

4.      Giovanni Becchis def. Martin Muller, 7-6, 4-6, 10-5
5.      Killian Surmont def. Aeneas Schaub, 6-1, 2-6, 6-4
6.      Pierlugi Cruypenninick def. Tom Bolton , 6-4, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3
7.      Hung Ju Wu def. Javier Tortajada, 6-4, 6-2
8.      Juanchi def. Glen Arnet, 6-4, 7-5
9.      Liam Savio def. Bodi Van Galen, 6-3, 6-3

