Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis loses to Cumberlands, 6-1

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team dropped a 6-1 decision to Cumberlands Friday at the UC Tennis Complex in Williamsburg, Kentucky

The Governors dropped the early doubles point with losses from the No. 1 and No. 3 positions.

Tom Bolton and Giovanni Becchis defeated Cumberland’s Manuel Fernandez Guede and Lucas Duran in a 6-2 decision. Sota Minami and Aeneas Schaub fell to Martin Muller and Hung Ju Wu, 6-3. Cumberland’s Liam Savio and Gabriele Solda defeated Javier Tortajada and Bodi Van Galen 6-4.

Becchis earned the APSU Govs their lone point of the evening in a 7-6, 4-6, 10-5 victory over Muller.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team is back in action Monday, when they face Alabama A&M in a 1:00pm match in Huntsville, Alabama.

Results vs. Cumberlands

Doubles

1. Martin Muller / Hung Ju Wu def. Sota Minami / Aeneas Schaub, 6-3

2. Tom Bolton / Giovanni Becchis def. Manuel Fernandez Guede / Lucas Duran, 6-2

3. Liam Savio / Gabriele Solda def. Javier Tortajada / Bodi Van Galen, 6-4

Singles

4. Giovanni Becchis def. Martin Muller, 7-6, 4-6, 10-5

5. Killian Surmont def. Aeneas Schaub, 6-1, 2-6, 6-4

6. Pierlugi Cruypenninick def. Tom Bolton , 6-4, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3

7. Hung Ju Wu def. Javier Tortajada, 6-4, 6-2

8. Juanchi def. Glen Arnet, 6-4, 7-5

9. Liam Savio def. Bodi Van Galen, 6-3, 6-3