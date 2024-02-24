32.4 F
Pastrami-Spiced Veal Burgers: A Flavorful Fusion of Savory Spices and Creamy Toppings

Pastrami-spiced veal burgers can be a great way to greet friends and family
Cooking CornerClarksville, TN – These Pastrami-Spiced Veal Burgers are a delightful twist on the classic burger. Imagine juicy veal patties infused with a medley of aromatic spices, including black peppercorns, coriander seeds, mustard seeds, sweet paprika, onion powder, and garlic powder.

The result? A flavor explosion that dances on your taste buds. But that’s not all—these burgers get a gourmet upgrade with thinly sliced Smoked Gouda, tangy sauerkraut, and a zesty whole-grain mustard spread.

It’s a symphony of textures and tastes, perfect for a memorable meal.

Ingredients

12 slices Smoked Gouda, sliced thinly
2 cups Sauerkraut, rinsed and drained
¾ cup Mayonnaise
1 oz Fresh breadcrumbs
4 oz Milk
2 tsp Salt
2 lbs Ground veal
2 tsp Black peppercorns
2 tsp Coriander seeds
½ tsp Mustard seeds
1 tsp Sweet paprika
1 tsp Onion powder
½ tsp Garlic powder
1 tsp Brown sugar
½ cup Whole-grain mustard

Directions

Place the breadcrumbs, milk, and salt in a bowl and soak the breadcrumbs until softened. Mix the veal with the breadcrumb mixture and combine to form six patties.

Toast the peppercorns, coriander, and mustard seeds in a dry pan. Let cool, and grind them with the paprika, onion powder, garlic powder, and brown sugar.

Coat the burgers with the spice mixture. Heat a grill on medium-high heat. Grill the burgers to desired doneness but at least 71°C (160°F) for food safety, adding a slice or two of cheese to each burger towards the end to slightly melt.

Spread the bottom of the bun with the mayonnaise and top with whole-grain mustard. Place the burger on the bottom, top with sauerkraut, and top with the bun.

Yield: 6 servings

Learn More

For further facts about enjoying and purchasing Trusted Veal from Europe plus terrific recipes, visit www.trustedveal.com

