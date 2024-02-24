North Alabama hits last second shot to down Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball, 59-58

Clarksville, TN – On Saturday, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team came up just short in a 59-58 loss to Atlantic Sun Conference foe North Alabama on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

Austin Peay State University and North Alabama were tied at 54 with three minutes remaining in the game. The two teams split the next four points and the Governors took the one-shot lead at 58-57 by a jump shot by Cur’Tiera Haywood with five seconds left on the clock.

North Alabama took the ball down the court as India Howard hit the final basket of the game at the buzzer, giving the Lions the 59-58 victory.

North Alabama got up by as many as five points early in the first quarter. The Govs responded with a 12-0 run from 7:27-2:53, which included back-to-back three pointers from Anala Nelson, giving the Govs the lead by seven at 16-9. UNA cut their deficit to four with a three pointer by Sara Wohlgemuth, but a three-pointer by Abby Cater followed by a quick layup by Shamarre Hale ended the quarter with the Govs leading, 21-12.

UNA held the APSU scoreless until a layup by Hale four minutes into the second quarter. The Lions got back within one point of the Govs at 26-25 with a layup by Howard with 3:39 remaining in the half. The Lions were scoreless from 3:39-0:49, allowing the APSU Govs to increase their lead to five at 30-25. North Alabama made the final basket of the half, but the Governors still led 30-27.

The Governors held UNA scoreless for the first three-and-a-half minutes of the third quarter and extended their lead to nine at 36-27. The Lions got as close as three points at 40-37 with 1:44 left in the quarter, but a layup by Hale, followed by a three-pointer by Haywood, ended the quarter with the Govs up by six at 45-39.

The final quarter of the game began with an 8-2 run by the Lions, tying the game at 49-49 with six minutes left in regulation. North Alabama took their first lead since early in the first quarter with a layup by Allie Craig Cruce with just under five minutes remaining. An efficient trip to the free throw line by Nelson tied the game for the final time at 54-54.

The Difference

The fourth quarter. The Lions held the Govs to just 12 points compared to their 20. Austin Peay State University shot 28.6 from the field while North Alabama shot 60.0.

Inside the Box Score

Anala Nelson led with 14 points, marking her sixth time as leading scorer this season.

Nelson also picked up a team-high 4 assists.

Shamarre Hale’s 12-point performance made her 15th consecutive game scoring in double digits.

Hale grabbed a team-high six rebounds with La’Nya Foster grabbing five.

Austin Peay went 13-for-14 from the free-throw line, shooting 92.8 percent.

The Govs earned 23 points from the Lions 21 turnovers.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball



The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team rounds out the regular season with a February 29th, 6:00pm game at Eastern Kentucky and a March 2nd noon game at Bellarmine.