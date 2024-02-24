APSU Beach Volleyball beats Liberty, falls to Eastern Kentucky on final day of Grand Sands Tournament

Loveland, OH – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team split its final matches of the Grand Sands Tournament in Loveland, Ohio, defeating Liberty 5-0 and dropping a 3-2 match to Eastern Kentucky on Saturday.

The Governors’ sweep of the Flames marked the first under first-year head coach Ginny Busse.

Kelsey Mead and Aurora Bibolotti won the No. 1 match with a 21-17, 21-12 victory. Mikayla Powell and Riley Marshall defeated their opponents 21-12, 21-11. Jamie Seward and Jillian Stein played in match No. 3 and won 21-19, 21-17.

Playing in the No. 4 spot, Anna Rita and Montana-Rae Pelak won 21-19, 21-17. Elizabeth Wheat and Tristin Smith won their match 21-12, 21-15. Rounding out the Govs was Emily Freel and Anna Kate Clark, winning their match 21-19, 21-19.

The Governors dropped a 3-2 decision to Atlantic Sun Conference Opponent Eastern Kentucky in their final match of the tournament. Mead and Bibolotti won the No. 1 match 17-21, 21-17, 15-11. Seward and Stein won the No. 3 match, 21-13, 25-23. Freel and Clark won the No. 6 match, 21-13, 21-14.

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team heads to Atlanta, Georgia, for the Georgia State Day of Duals on March 6th, where they will face Georgia State, Florida Atlantic, and Mercer.