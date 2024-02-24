Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis heads to Nashville to face Vanderbilt

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team heads down I-24 for a Sunday matchup against Vanderbilt at the Nashville Brownlee O. Curry Jr. Tennis Center.

Austin Peay enters Sunday’s match after wins against Middle Tennessee and Southern Indiana last week. The APSU Govs went 6-1 against the Blue Raiders and swept the Screaming Eagles.

Jana Leder was named the Atlantic Sun Conference’s Player of the Week as she went undefeated last week with a 6-4, 7-5 victory against Middle Tennessee’s Sana Garakani and a 6-1, 6-1 win over Southern Indiana’s Lauren Rowe.

This is the first matchup between the Governors and the Commodores since 2011.