Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis swept at Chattanooga, 7-0

Chattanooga, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team dropped a 7-0 decision to Chattanooga, Friday, at the Strang-Voges Tennis Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Sota Minami and Aeneas Schaub fell to Peyton Gatti and Jakub Jupa, 6-4 as Javier Tortajada and Bodi van Galen dropped a 6-4 match to Gabriel Castillo and Kristof Kincses. Tom Bolton and Giovanni Becchis fell 7-6 to Cortland Grove and Jordan McClure.

The Governors fell in straight sets to the Mocs in the No. 1-6 positions.

Results vs. the Mocs

Doubles

Singles

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

Up next, the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team hosts Xavier on Friday, March 8th, for an 11:00am match at the Governors Tennis Courts