Hopkinsville Community College welcomes Jayne Moore Waldrop as Round Table Reading Series speaker on March 13th

Hopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) will hold its first spring semester 2024 Round Table Reading Series lecture at noon on Wednesday, March 13th in the Emerging Technologies Building, Anderson Room. Guest speaker Jayne Moore Waldrop will read from her body of work.

Jayne Moore Waldrop is a Kentucky writer and attorney. She is author of “Drowned Town” (University Press of Kentucky 2021), which was named the INDIES Book of the Year Award silver winner in fiction and a 2022 Great Group Reads by the Women’s National Book Association.

Waldrop has also authored, “She Remembered It All: The Art of Memory Painter Helen LaFrance” (Shadelandhouse Modern Press 2024); “A Journey in Color: The Art of Ellis Wilson” (Shadelandhouse Modern Press 2022); “Pandemic Lent: A Season in Poems” (Finishing Line Press 2021), and “Retracing My Steps,” a finalist in the New Women’s Voices Chapbook Series (Finishing Line Press 2019). Her work has appeared in Appalachian Review, Still: The Journal, New Limestone Review, Anthology of Appalachian Writers, New Madrid Journal, Women Speak Anthology, and other literary journals and anthologies.

The event is free and open to all. Lunch will be provided.

For more information, contact HCC English Professor Elizabeth Burton at 270.707.3887.

