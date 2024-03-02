APSU Softball blanks Indiana State, defeats IUPUI 9-4 at Governors Classic

Clarksville, TN – When it comes to coaching victories for the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball program, Kassie Stanfill stands second to none as she ascends to the top of the program’s wins list in picking up her 135th career victory, Saturday afternoon at Cathi Maynard Park-Chery Holt Field, as the Governors defeated Indiana State 8-0 and IUPUI, 9-4, on Day 2 of the Governors Classic.

Now in her sixth season leading the APSU Govs, Stanfill currently sits with a career coaching mark of 135-105 at Austin Peay State University, and passing Chris Austin (1992-98), who won 134 games in his time as head coach.

Game 1

Austin Peay 8, Indiana State 0

The Governors (7-8) came out swinging in the top of the first versus the Sycamores (10-8), with leadoff hitter Morgan Zuege reaching on single and score all the way around form first on a triple to center field by Kylie Campbell, her third triple of the season.

That brought up Brie Howard, who drove in Campbell with a sacrifice fly to give the Govs a 2-0 lead.

As it turned out, those two runs would be all the Govs would need, as Austin Peay State University starter Jordan Benefiel (4-4) shutout the Sycamores, giving up just one hit – that coming in the top of the first – one walk and striking out eight.

The score would remain 2-0 until the bottom of the fourth, with the ASPU Govs adding three more runs to go up 5-0.

Macee Roberts would reach on an error, to open the inning, with pinch runner Raylon Roach coming in to run.

After Roach moved to second on a single by Kendyl Weinzapfel, and third on a deep fly out, before scoring on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Mykenzi Duke.

Duke would then score off a double by Gabi Apiag, followed by Apiag scoring off a single my Hegan Hodum, making it 5-0.

The APSU Govs would add three final runs in the fifth, with Campbell starting things off with a double, move to third an out later on an Indiana State error, and score off a double by Weinzapfel.

Mea Clark would end the game by driving in Roberts and Weinzapfel with a single for the 8-0 NCAA run-rule victory.

Game 2

Austin Peay 9, IUPUI 4

The Govs used the long ball to defeat the Jaguars (2-15), with Austin Peay State University jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning on Campbell’s first home run of the season, which also drove in Zuege, who led off the inning by drawing a walk.

After IUPUI scored a run in the second, the APSU Govs answered right back with a run of its own at the bottom of the inning, with Howard driving in Zuege, who reached via a walk.

The APSU Govs would hit their second home run of the game in the third, with Mykenzi Duke hammering her first collegiate home run, a three-run shot, as she left the year in right-center following back-to-back walks to Weinzapfel and Clark.

Austin Peay State University’s final run of the inning came two batters later, with Zuege driving in Apiag – who had tripled – with a ground out for a 7-1 lead.

Austin Peay State University would hit its third home run of the game in the fourth, with Weinzapfel picking up her first of the season, making it 8-1 after four innings.

IUPUI would score a run in the top of the fifth, to make it 8-2, with the APSU Govs scoring their ninth and final run of the game on a throwing error.



The Jaguars would score two final runs in the seventh for the 9-4 final score.



Payton Harris (1-0) got her first collegiate win, coming in relief, and throwing two shutout innings, giving up one hits and one walk.

Between the Lines

Jordan Benefiel’s win versus Indiana State was her 44th career and moving her alone into fourth-place all-time in program history.

The shutout by Jordan Benefiel was her 13th career shutout, tying her with Morgan Rackel (2018-19) for fourth place all-time in program history.

Kylie Campbell’s triple versus IUPUI was her eighth career triple, moving her into a tie for ninth place all-time in program history for career triples.

The win versus Indiana State was the 200th all-time at Cathi Maynard Park.

The one-hitter by Jordan Benefiel versus Indiana State was the first by a Govs pitcher since she held Bellarmine to a single hit, on April 8, 2023, in a 6-0 win.

