Pretty in Pink Beauty Pageant: A Celebration of Beauty, Resilience, and Support

Cunningham, TN – Montgomery Central High School’s center stage transformed into a haven of beauty, resilience, and support as the “Pretty in Pink” Beauty Pageant unfolded its radiant showcase.

The doors swung open at 11:00 am, welcoming attendees to an event hosted by the dynamic duo Skylar Yarbrough and Shelby Cotton. This pageant wasn’t just about glitz and glamour; it was a noble cause wrapped in shades of pink, supporting the courageous Hannah Suiter in her battle against breast cancer.

“I put my daughter in pageants, and the very first one that we signed up for was to help raise money for someone who has breast cancer. That’s where the idea for this pageant came from,” Skylar Yarbrough stated, “I knew that my friend has breast cancer. So I wanted to raise money for her to have all some of the burden taken off of her for the medical bills.”

The Pretty in Pink Beauty Pageant embraced various segments, adding a touch of uniqueness to the traditional beauty contest format. Beyond the conventional beauty walk, contestants also dazzled the audience in the “Outfit of Choice” round.

However, this segment had a meaningful twist—the outfits revolved around breast cancer awareness. In a beautiful display of solidarity, participants donned pink attire, symbolizing their embrace of the cause and their support for those battling breast cancer.

The competition wasn’t exclusive to the young ladies but featured the charming “Little Misters” in their adorable outfits. This inclusion underscored the event’s commitment to unity and support, breaking traditional norms and spreading awareness fun and engagingly.

Judges for the pageant were Sherry Kaske, Lindsay Bowles, and Sarah George.

“The judging has been so hard because they are all absolutely gorgeous, full of personality. So, it’s been a tough call,” said Lindsay Bowles. “It is absolutely wonderful that they are doing this for Hannah. I think that any time we can support a cause like this is fantastic.”

Supporting Hannah Suiter: A Heartfelt Mission

At the core of this beauty pageant was a heartfelt mission—to stand by Hannah Suiter in her challenging journey against breast cancer. Hannah, a beacon of strength, has faced the daunting challenges of chemotherapy, a mastectomy, and now radiation. The proceeds from the event directly contributed to easing the burden of her medical expenses, symbolizing a community rallying around one of its own.

The results were beyond inspiring. The pageant successfully raised $7200, a testament to the collective generosity and compassion of the community. The fundraising efforts went beyond the traditional, with a bake sale, lunches, candy, chips, and snacks adding to the financial support. Two raffles, featuring a custom-made hat by “Handmade by Kelly Lee” and a custom-made barrel from “Rustic Barrel Furnishing” by Mason, further ignited excitement and generosity. Well over 500 people attended the event.

“I just think putting on events like this just shows how well Clarksville always comes together in a time of need. They always come together and do fundraisers and things for people that need it, and it just shows all the love of Clarksville and Montgomery County,” stated Sherry Cask. “I think the turnout was amazing, and we really need to have more pageants for the young people and give them more involved in things in Montgomery County. There’s not a whole lot for them. I think this turnout shows that there is a need for more events for young adults and children in Montgomery County.”

Community Support and Sponsorship

The success of the Pretty in Pink Beauty Pageant wouldn’t have been possible without the robust support of local businesses and individuals. A special thank you to Jennifer Alston & Quirion Realty, the primary sponsor of the event, alongside contributors such as Bankers Title & Escrow of Clarksville, LLC, Cookies by Kelsey Cota, Hilltop Supermarket, Central Pizza, ChemoGuardians, SnapDragon Wagon, and Country Corner Decor & More. The pageant was a collective effort, with family and friends contributing baked goods, adding a homemade touch to the community-driven event.

“The pageant went really well. I’m just so thankful for the large turnout. We had a lot of people come out and enjoy the event. It was just really fun. I’m glad that everyone showed up for Hannah, and we can help her,” Shelby Cotton said. “There were a lot of different contestants, from babies all the way up to 36-year-olds. I was just so proud to see the community turn out like they did for this.”

Special thanks to Montgomery Central High School for allowing the pageant to be held in their theater.

“I just want to thank everybody for coming out. I want to thank all the workers, especially Skyler Shelby, for putting this together. I think it was a great turnout, and I’m thankful everybody came out. You know, it was good to see all the support. You think about them putting on this event for you,” stated Hannah Suiter. “I mean, at first I was really like, questionable honestly. I was like, no, but, I mean, I’m glad I didn’t say no. Skyler wasn’t going to take no for an answer anyway. But it’s been a lot of fun. Thanks to everyone who came out.”



The “Pretty in Pink” Beauty Pageant wasn’t just an event; it was a celebration of beauty, resilience, and the fight against breast cancer. Through shades of pink, heartfelt support, and generous contributions, the community came together to make a difference in Hannah Suiter’s life and send a powerful message of solidarity in the face of adversity.

Pretty in Pink Beauty Pageant Winners

0-23 Months – Little Misters

King: Gunner Swafford

1st Runner-Up: Caleb Walker

2nd Runner-Up: Walker Laffoon

2-4 Years – Little Misters

King: Benji Peters

1st Runner-Up: Harlan Cobb

Girls 0-12 Months

Queen: Haislee Ashby

1st Runner-Up: Kinlee Perrigo

2nd Runner-Up: Avery Fendley

Girls 13-23 Months

Queen: Luna Castillo

1st Runner-Up: Charleigh Swafford

2nd Runner-Up: Charleigh Cobb

Girls 2-3 years

Queen: Elsi Apple

1st Runner-Up: Ava Moore

2nd Runner-Up: Piper Hair

Girls 4-6 Years

Queen: Oaklynn Kottong

1st Runner-Up: Presleigh Oliver

2nd Runner-Up: Emma Scott

Girls 7-9 Years

Queen: Victoria Marsh

1st Runner-up: Paisleigh Oliver

2nd Runner-up: Oakleigh Azzara

Girls 10-12 Years

Queen: Natalie Ussery

1st Runner-Up: Madison Olinger

2nd Runner-up: Zayleigh Hill

Girls 13-14 Years

Queen: Autumn Upchurch

1st Runner-Up: Hailey Sutton

Girls 15-17 Year

Queen: Evee Avila

1st Runner Up: Alyse Rau

18+

Queen: Alicia Willis

1st Runner-Up: Tina Martin

2nd Runner-Up: Brittany Suiter

Photo Gallery