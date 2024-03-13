Austin Peay State University announces Women’s Lacrosse Set to Become APSU’s 17th NCAA Division I Intercollegiate Team

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University Athletics Department is set to add women’s lacrosse – the fastest-growing sport in the National Collegiate Athletics Association – to its intercollegiate athletics programs for Spring 2026.

In adding women’s lacrosse, the Governors add their 17th athletic team – and 11th women’s program – competing at the Division I level.

“As always, it is a great day to be a Gov and we are thrilled to announce the addition of a women’s lacrosse program at Austin Peay,” said APSU Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison. “Lacrosse is the fastest-growing women’s sport in the NCAA, and we are excited to have the first Division I women’s lacrosse program at a public university in the state of Tennessee!

“This is an exciting time for Austin Peay State University and the entire Clarksville community, and I can’t wait to watch an entirely new group of Governors student-athletes fulfill the ‘Total Gov Concept’ while also competing for championships on the field!”

Austin Peay State University plans to conduct a national search for its first-ever women’s lacrosse head coach during the summer of 2024. After a head coach is hired, they would have the entirety of the 2024-25 athletic year to hire a staff, begin to recruit, and sign student-athletes.

“The launch of a new Division I program in women’s lacrosse is an exciting opportunity for Austin Peay State University,” said APSU President Dr. Michael Licari. “Lacrosse is the fastest-growing sport in the country, and with this new program, we will be the only public university in Tennessee with a Division I scholarship women’s program. I am proud that, once again, Austin Peay leads the way in providing opportunities for student-athletes to compete at the highest level while pursuing a top-notch education.”

The women’s lacrosse program would join 15 of Austin Peay State University’s other intercollegiate athletic teams in the Atlantic Sun Conference, which already has seven members or affiliate members competing in women’s lacrosse. Coastal Carolina, Jacksonville, Kennesaw State, Liberty, Lindenwood, Queens, and Stetson currently comprise the ASUN’s women’s lacrosse programs for the 2024 season.

Nationally, 117 universities offer Division I women’s lacrosse across 16 conferences: America East, American Athletic, Atlantic Sun, Atlantic 10, Atlantic Coast, Big East, Big South, Big Ten, Coastal Athletic, Independents, Ivy League, Metro Atlantic Athletic, Mid-American, Northeast, Pac-12, and Patriot League.

“We look forward to welcoming a new group of student-athletes to the Atlantic Sun Conference and the continued growth of ASUN Women’s Lacrosse,” said ASUN Commissioner Jeff Bacon. Austin Peay State University’s commitment to student-athlete success is first-class, and their decision to onboard women’s lacrosse is yet another example of that commitment. Congratulations to President Michael Licari, Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison, and the APSU community.”

While roster sizes vary at the NCAA Division I level, an average women’s lacrosse team comprises 30 student-athletes, while ASUN teams average 35 student-athletes per roster. The NCAA allows Division I women’s lacrosse programs to award a maximum of 12 equivalent full scholarships.

Women’s lacrosse is played between two teams of 12 players, with one player from each team allowed to serve as a goalkeeper. Lacrosse games are 60 minutes in length, with four 15-minute quarters and a 10-minute halftime between the second and third quarters.

Austin Peay State University women’s lacrosse will play its home matches at Morgan Brothers Field, which has a permanent seating capacity of 800 in addition to an open grass seating area. The natural grass playing surface at Morgan Brothers Field is among the best in the ASUN Conference.

It has hosted several different events outside of Governors soccer, including practices for the APSU football team while turf was being installed at Fortera Stadium and the Tennessee Titans’ summer training camp in 2006.



“We are thrilled to welcome women’s lacrosse to the Austin Peay State University Athletics family,” said APSU Deputy Director of Athletics and Senior Woman Administrator Niesha Campbell. “This expansion reflects our commitment to women’s athletics. By investing in women’s lacrosse, we are not only expanding our sports offerings but also reinforcing our dedication to Title IX.”



To keep up with the Austin Peay State University women’s lacrosse program, follow the team on X and Instagram (@GovsWLAX) in addition to following the official accounts of APSU Athletics (@LetsGoPeay). Also, be sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com for the latest news and updates.