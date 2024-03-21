Austin Peay State University’s Phi Kappa Phi chapter earns National Award for Service Event

Clarksville, TN – For over 20 years, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) chapter of the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi has brought the joy of reading to children through its Candy for the Mind Halloween book distribution, part of the Student Government Association’s annual G.H.O.S.T. event.

Now, those efforts are being recognized on the national stage for the first time. The chapter recently received the 2023 Fall Service Project award in its division – which consists of 74 universities – from Phi Kappa Phi’s national organization after distributing more than 200 books last semester.

“We are so excited and thrilled,” said Dr. Tracy Nichols, the chapter’s president and an associate professor in the APSU Department of Communication. “Our G.H.O.S.T. project is our major service event, and it’s a pretty unique opportunity. We’re proud that our efforts to serve the children in the community by giving them books instead of candy were recognized.”

Candy for the Mind has been a fixture of G.H.O.S.T. since its inception and was inspired by Phi Kappa Phi’s motto: “Let the love of learning rule humanity.”

“A book is something that will resonate with children long past a piece of candy,” Nichols said. “This event has a lot of potential to impact children, and it also gives us the opportunity to engage and interact with the community.“

Members of Phi Kappa Phi’s executive board spent several hours getting to know families at the most recent event, and the chapter also devoted plenty of time to collecting, cleaning and purchasing books throughout the semester. The goal for each year is to have enough options for children of all ages, backgrounds and interests.

“It’s great because the kids are so excited to come and pick out their books,” said Christina Chester-Fangman, a member of Phi Kappa Phi’s executive board and the Woodward Library’s archives and special collections librarian. “Watching them run around in their costumes and seeing their faces when they realize, ‘This is a book for me; I can keep this,’ is amazing. They get so excited, and that rubs off on everybody.”

Chester-Fangman’s experience as a librarian helps the group organize books each year, with a focus on picking out high-quality literature for all age groups. She particularly appreciates the chance to promote early literacy through the event.

Tara Chisenhall, a graduate student majoring in English, was drawn to Phi Kappa Phi for similar reasons and volunteered for the service project for the first time this year.

Nichols said the event has a positive influence on children and parents alike, especially those who may not be avid readers.

Moving forward, the chapter plans to build on its success by applying for a $2,500 literacy grant through Phi Kappa Phi’s national organization. Those funds would be used to ensure the continued diversity of titles available through Candy for the Mind.

