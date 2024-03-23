LG Chem Groundbreaking

Clarksville, TN – LG Chem recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new Clarksville plant, a $3.2 billion facility that will produce cathode material, one of the main components in EV batteries.

The ceremony took place in a heated tent on a 420-acre site near Exit 4. Hundreds of people were in attendance, including Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, TNECO Commissioner Stuart McWhorter, Senator Marsha Blackburn, and other local dignitaries.

It is projected that LG Chem will create more than 800 jobs in Clarksville-Montgomery County, a large percentage of them 6-figure jobs.

In addition to Governor Lee, Commissioner McWhorter, Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts and Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden speaking, LG Chem’s CEO Hak Cheol Shin and Korean Ambassador to the US – Hyundong Cho took the podium, as well as executives from Toyota North America and General Motors.

Photo Gallery