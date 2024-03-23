52.6 F
Clarksville
Saturday, March 23, 2024
HomeSportsAPSU Track and Field excels at Margaret Simmons Invitational
Sports

APSU Track and Field excels at Margaret Simmons Invitational

News Staff
By News Staff
Six Top Ten Finishes lead Austin Peay State University Track and Field in Murray. (APSU Sports Information)
Six Top Ten Finishes lead Austin Peay State University Track and Field in Murray. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's Track and FieldMurray, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team competed in the Margaret Simmons Invitational. It was highlighted by six top Ten finishes. 

Emma Tucker and Marcia Dejesus competed in the discus throw to kick off the meet, Friday. Tucker placed 8th with a 33.67M throw, and Dejesus placed 16th with a 24.07M throw. Myra Erikson continued the field events, and placed third in the triple jump, landing at 11.03M.

Six Govs competed in the 200M to open the running events, led by Mia McGee (11th, 25.54). She was followed by Amani Sharif (16th, 25.83), Bianca Browne (17th, 25.86), Gabirelle Miller (20th, 26.13), Alexis Arnett (26.53), Koriona Boyd (27.19), and Sydney Hartoin (27.24).

Saturday began with the shot put, where Tucker placed third with a 11.91M throw. She was followed by Dejesus with a 9.15M throw. Ashley Doyle opened up the running events with a 5:07.83 finish in the 1500M, good enough for 16th.

Lauren Lewis made the podium with a third-place finish in the 400M, clocking in at 57.36. Four govs competed in the 800M, led by Shaye Foster who placed seventh with a time of 2:26.11. She was followed by Jaedyn Stalnecker (13th, 2:34.62) Mary Kate French (14th, 2:35.76) and Hallie Mattignly (20th, 2:43.55).

To close the meet out, the team of Boyd, McGee, Hartoin, and Arnett placed third in the 4X400M relay with a time of 3:58.58.

Next Up APSU Track and Field

The Austin Peay State University track and field will return to action April 5th-6th for the Tennessee Invite in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Previous article
Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf sits in Ninth at Lady Bisons Classic
Next article
LG Chem Groundbreaking
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

LG Chem Groundbreaking

Easter Eggs

Clarksville Citizens Police Academy Alumni holds Comedy for Cops

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online