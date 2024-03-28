56.7 F
Clarksville
Thursday, March 28, 2024
Clarksville Gas and Water Department to purge Natural Gas Lines today

Strong odor or natural gas or “rotten egg smell” to be evident

News Staff
Clarksville Gas and Water Department Administration and Engineering

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) utility construction crews will be purging natural gas lines throughout the day near the intersection of Charles Bell Road and Dunlop Lane causing a strong natural gas odor for the vicinity.

The natural gas odor or “rotten egg” smell may also be detected in the Kirkwood vicinity including the Kirkland Farms, Hartley Hills, Hickory Wild and Oliver Farms subdivisions and the Hampton Station Road area during the work.

The line purging should not cause alarm; however, area residents may call Clarksville Gas and Water Department at 931.645.7400 with any questions.

The natural gas purging process is anticipated to be finished by approximately 3:30pm.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water Department South Service CenterClarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

