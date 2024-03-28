Clarksville Gas and Water Department to purge Natural Gas Lines today

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) utility construction crews will be purging natural gas lines throughout the day near the intersection of Charles Bell Road and Dunlop Lane causing a strong natural gas odor for the vicinity.

The natural gas odor or “rotten egg” smell may also be detected in the Kirkwood vicinity including the Kirkland Farms, Hartley Hills, Hickory Wild and Oliver Farms subdivisions and the Hampton Station Road area during the work.

The line purging should not cause alarm; however, area residents may call Clarksville Gas and Water Department at 931.645.7400 with any questions.

The natural gas purging process is anticipated to be finished by approximately 3:30pm.

