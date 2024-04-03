Clarksville’s First Thursday ArtWalk to be held April 4th, 2024

Downtown ArtWalk Unveils Clarksville’s Vibrant Art Scene on April 4th, 2024
Clarksville, TN – This Thursday, April 4th, 2024, Clarksville’s Downtown ArtWalk promises an immersive experience for art enthusiasts as the city’s vibrant arts community comes together for a month-long celebration. The gallery opening night, scheduled from 5:00pm-8:00pm, will mark the commencement of this artistic extravaganza.
The event features an impressive lineup of artists and venues, providing a diverse range of artistic expressions. Participating artists will showcase their work throughout the month, offering an extended opportunity for the community to engage with local artistry.
Pup’s Plants + Goods
Featuring Artist- Annalee
– 117 A Strawberry Alley
Featuring Artist- Kimberly Daniels
– 128 Franklin Street
Modern Movement Real Estate Featuring Artist- Fran Crain
– 132 Strawberry Alley, Clarksville, TN 37040
Madeline’s Place
Featuring Artist- Allamylle
– 100 Strawberry Alley
Higher Level on Franklin
Featuring Artist- Courtney Dennis
– 137 Franklin Street
Wedding Belles
Featuring Artist- Keyan Firmin
– 123 Franklin Street
ArtLink
Featuring Artist- McKenna Jewel, Rafael Valenzuela and Dani Olsen
– 98 Franklin Street
Customs House Museum
April 4th, 5:00pm – 8:00pm | Free to the public
Mark your calendars for April’s Art Walk! The Museum offers free admission during First Thursday Art Walk from 5:00pm – 8:00pm. Mis Tres Gallos food truck will be in the courtyard serving up some delicious authentic Mexican food!
– 334 Main Street, Clarksville, TN 37040
Trazo Meadery
– 116 Franklin Street, Clarksville, TN 37040
Lorenzo Swinton Gallery
– 106 North Second Street, Clarksville, TN 37040
– Featured Artists: Matthew York, Andy King, Jeff Danault, Martin Freeman, Douglas Charlton – Website: www.lorenzoswintongallery.com
River City Clay
– Featuring Jonathon Wheeler, photography
– 115 Franklin Street
Clarksville Collection
– 131 Franklin Street
Tattoo Technique
– 129 Franklin Street
Beachaven Winery
– Featuring music by Miley Henderson
– 101 Franklin Street
First Presbyterian Church
– 213 Main Street, Clarksville, TN 37040
Edward’s Steakhouse
– Featuring Artist Patty Gabilondo
– 107 Franklin Street
– Featuring The DAC Members Photographers Showcase
Roxy Regional Theatre
– Featuring Kitty Harvill, Peggy Bonnington, Susan Bryant, Kay Drew, Leah Foote, Jane Olson and Beverly Parker
The New Gallery (APSU)
– Exhibition – 56th Annual Juried Student Exhibition
– The New Gallery, 15 Henry Street
– Exhibition details: APSU Art Walk- Preview of Student Exhibition from 5:30pm-7:30pm.