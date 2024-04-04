45.5 F
Clarksville
Thursday, April 4, 2024
HomeBusinessHaus Realty celebrates 2nd Anniversary
BusinessClarksville Living

Haus Realty celebrates 2nd Anniversary

Tony Centonze
By Tony Centonze
Haus Realty celebrates 2nd Anniversary at Freedom Point.
Haus Realty celebrates 2nd Anniversary at Freedom Point.

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Haus Realty recently held its second annual awards ceremony at Liberty Park’s Freedom Point. Randy and Su Whetsell recognized their top agents and announced the opening of a new brokerage in Pensacola, Florida.

Su Whetsell said, “We are very proud to announce that we have grown to 35/36 agents in a time that the market has been constrained. Randy’s ability to influence and train has helped us grow so quickly. I handle property management, and we’re very optimistic about the future of Haus Realty & Management. We’re also excited about the new office in Pensacola, FL.

“We have great confidence in our team’s ability to grow and be profitable. We are so thankful for all our team members who have been with us from the beginning, and we want them to join us as we continue to grow.”

Photo Gallery

Previous article
Roxy Regional Theatre to reveal Season 42 on May 4th
Tony Centonze
Tony Centonze
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online