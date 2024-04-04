Haus Realty celebrates 2nd Anniversary

Clarksville, TN – Haus Realty recently held its second annual awards ceremony at Liberty Park’s Freedom Point. Randy and Su Whetsell recognized their top agents and announced the opening of a new brokerage in Pensacola, Florida.

Su Whetsell said, “We are very proud to announce that we have grown to 35/36 agents in a time that the market has been constrained. Randy’s ability to influence and train has helped us grow so quickly. I handle property management, and we’re very optimistic about the future of Haus Realty & Management. We’re also excited about the new office in Pensacola, FL.

“We have great confidence in our team’s ability to grow and be profitable. We are so thankful for all our team members who have been with us from the beginning, and we want them to join us as we continue to grow.”

Photo Gallery