Roxy Regional Theatre to reveal Season 42 on May 4th

Clarksville, TN – The Roxy Regional Theatre Board of Directors and Artistic Director Emily Ruck cordially invite you to our Season 42 Reveal on Saturday, May 4th, 2024, from 5:30pm to 8:00pm.

Join us for heavy hors d’oeuvres, libations, and live entertainment at the Roxy Regional Theatre, followed by the big reveal of our 42nd season. More details will follow in the coming weeks, so stay tuned to your inbox and our social media.

Make your reservations today, and be among the first to learn all of the exciting popular musicals and plays coming soon to the Roxy!

Tickets are $50.00 (plus a ticketing operation fee) and may be reserved online via the button below, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre between 9:00am and 5:00pm, Monday through Friday. Please RSVP by Friday, April 26th.

Buy Tickets

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in historic downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit roxyregionaltheatre.org.