APSU Men’s Golf sits tied for First at Big Blue Intercollegiate

Nashville, TN – After shooting a one-over 285 in the opening round, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team fired a two-under 282 in the second round of Tennessee State’s Big Blue Intercollegiate to pick up three spots on the leaderboard and finish the day tied for first, Monday, with a score of 567 on The President’s Reserve at Hermitage Golf Course.

After 36 holes, Austin Peay State University is tied with Missouri State at one-under par on the par-71 course. Austin Peay State University has a one-shot lead on Belmont, Samford, and SIU Edwardsville, who are all tied for third place.

After carding a one-under 70 in the first round, Jakob Falk Schollert shot a three-under 68 to pick up seven spots on the leaderboard and finish the day tied for third with a score of four-under 138. Falk Schollert is one shot behind Belmont’s Michael Senn, who is in second place, and three shots behind SIUE’s Alex Eickhoff, who is the tournament leader while playing as an individual.

Daniel Love shot a two-under 69 in the first round and an even-par 71 in the second round to finish the day tied for 10th with a score of two-under 140. Seth Smith also posted a pair of counting scores for the APSU Govs, shooting an even-par 71 in the first round and a three-over 74 in the second round to finish the day tied for 25th with a score of three-over 145.

After shooting an 81 in the first round, Reece Britt bounced back with a two-under 69 in the second round to close the day tied for 45th with a score of 150. Rounding out the lineup for the Governors, Logan Spurrier shot a four-over 75 and a six-over 78 to finish the day tied for 61st with a score of 153.

Playing as an individual, Morgan Robinson shot a three-over 74 and a five-over 76 to finish tied for 45th with a score of 150. Michael Long also played as an individual; he shot five-over 76 in both rounds and finished tied for 54th with a score of 152.

The final round of the Big Blue Intercollegiate tees off on Tuesday at 8:00am on the President’s Reserve course.

For news and results, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s golf team on X and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.