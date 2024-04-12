Austin Peay State University joins community partners to promote healthy habits

Since 2022, Clarksville Parks and Recreation has hosted Hub events around the city to help bridge resources centered on health and well-being for underrepresented communities. APSU and Clarksville Parks and Recreation first collaborated on the Hub that same year through the Master of Public Health (MPH) program, and in April 2023, the MPH program helped implement the event at Burt Elementary School as part of a three-course service-learning experience.

“The Hub is there to connect community resources,” said Penny Greene, recreation programmer with Clarksville Parks and Recreation. “Teaming up with APSU helped us give families more access to other community partners, health screenings and food options.”

“Everyone worked really hard to make sure everything went smoothly,” she said. “We handed out 35 meal bags which had recipes and supplies for five different dishes, 35 salsa garden kits and gave free meals to over 300 people thanks to Zaxby’s.”

This year, undergraduate public health program students from APSU, along with their professor, Dr. Tyler Nolting, partnered with Clarksville Parks and Recreation to continue hosting the Wellness Hub at Burt Elementary School. The event saw numerous campus and community partners unite to share resources, information and fun.

“These types of events are not possible without a community effort of individuals who care about others and their well-being,” Nolting said. “I was so fortunate to be on a team of people who truly care about the community, making sure they receive a comprehensive set of resources to thrive and feel of sense of belonging.”

Nolting’s students trained for the entire semester to perform healthy heart screenings for adults at the event. They assessed cardiovascular risk factors for hypercholesterolemia, hyperglycemia, obesity, hypertension, physical inactivity, unhealthy diet and smoking.

Employees from the Chick-fil-A restaurant on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard also volunteered during the event to provide take-to-make family meal bags, salsa-making starter kits, free salsa samples with chips and grapes.

Other activities included a balloon-making station, a face-painting station, free chicken salads from Zaxby’s in the cafeteria, reading under the stars in the library, a musical petting zoo in the music room, the Matthew Walker Mobile Clinic, the DocGo clinic, Manna Café and an art gallery in the art room.









