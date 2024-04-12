From Rails to Trails: Experience the Splendor of Clarksville and Hopkinsville’s Greenways

Written by Alexandra Arnold

Clarksville, TN – There are many options for outdoor activities in Clarksville. You can take a stroll on the Cumberland Riverwalk, frolic at Downtown Commons, or explore Dunbar Cave. However, scenic trails are places many of us take for granted and don’t think about when it comes to planning something outdoors to do. You can do many things at the Greenway which winds its way throughout Clarksville and Montgomery County.

At any of three Clarksville Greenway access points, visitors can enter the 9-mile trail which boasts flora, fauna, and picturesque natural landscapes. The trail is partially made up of an old railway and can be entered at Marys Oak Drive, Pollard Road, and Heritage Park. It is part of the “rails-to-trails” country-wide effort.

Phase one was completed in 2009 after Clarksville gained the abandoned rail bed. Phase two took place in 2010 and includes a spectacular bridge. Sitting areas, tables, and restrooms are available for the public to use. There are rock formations that make the trail trip even more interesting.

If you’re looking for somewhere new to go, try venturing just beyond Clarksville. Hopkinsville, Kentucky’s Greenway System is a 4.75 mile trail formed on the abandoned Fort Campbell rail spur. There were two phases to this project: the first being 3.15 miles and the second being 1.7 miles. To take on the trail as a round-trip would be 9.7 miles. The trail was completed in 2020.

This Greenway System is similar to Clarksville’s Greenway in that it has beautiful scenery consisting of local greenery, flowers, and wildlife. It also has man made structures such as a bridge and giant stepping stones that go across a creek. The entire area seems straight out of a storybook and is perfect for many relaxing activities.

There are many things you can do on these greenway trails. You can, of course, take a scenic stroll or go on a healthy run, but there are many options you may not think of. One of the more obvious options is to go on a picnic. Bring family or friends, a blanket, and a basketful of lunch to the picnic areas, and enjoy the outdoors while you eat!

As mentioned, you can always go for a walk, but take it a step further and go for a nature walk! Pay attention to trees, flowers, animals, and rocks. Note the smells, sounds, and sights! You can take it a step even further and make it a scavenger hunt. This is a great idea if you have children. Make a list of general objects you may find on a nature walk, or include things like local wildlife and plant life.

Keep an eye out for northern zigzag salamanders, eastern gray squirrels, and box turtles. Depending on the time of year, you can find honeysuckle, henbit deadnettles, and common blue violets. All of these creatures and flowers are found in Montgomery County and the surrounding areas! Mark them off once you see them.

Birdwatching is another fun activity you can do while on the trails. Research local birds and make a list with photos. Check off every time you see one. Birds like northern cardinals, house finches, and the tufted titmouse can all be found in Tennessee.

A great way to remember fun trips and memories is by taking photos. You can go photographing during any of the activities listed above or just on its own. Capture moments with friends and family while you’re having fun. Take photos of the scenery, creatures, plants and rock formations around you while walking along the trails. Be as creative as you want with your photos.

The air is getting warmer, plants are blooming, and animals are coming out of hibernation. Now is a great time to start going outside again. Exploring local greenways and trails is a great, inexpensive way to enjoy the outdoors and learn about the area you live in.