Austin Peay State University Men’s in 11th Place at ASUN Championship

Dothan, AL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team shot 310 in the second round of the Atlantic Sun Conference Men’s Golf Championship Monday and finished the day in 11th place with a score of 613 on the Highlands and Marshwood courses at Highland Oaks on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail.

Austin Peay State University is one shot behind 10th-place Eastern Kentucky and 19 shots behind ninth-place Queens after 36 holes on the par-72, 7,441-yard track. The APSU Govs are also seven strokes ahead of 12th-place Bellarmine.

Lipscomb leads the ASUN Championship at six-under 570, while the Bisons’ Jaron Leasure and Ford Goldasich are tied for the individual lead at four-under 140.

The best round of the day by a Governor came from Daniel Love, who carded a pair of birdies en route to a two-over 74. Love finished the day tied for 50th with a two-round score of 156.

Seth Smith also tallied a pair of birdies and shot three-over 75 to finish the day tied for 30th with a score of 150.

Jakob Falk Schollert shot 80 in the second round and is tied for 46th with an aggregate score of 155. The final counting score for Austin Peay State University in the second round came from Reece Britt, who shot 81 and is now in 45th place with a score of 154.

Rounding out the lineup for Austin Peay State University, Logan Spurrier shot 88 and finished the day in 57th with a score of 168.

For the third round of the ASUN Men’s Golf Championship, Austin Peay State University will substitute alternate Morgan Robinson into Spurrier’s place in the lineup. A graduate student from Tennessee Ridge, Tennessee, Robinson has a 74.21 stroke average this season and has recorded six counting scores in the nine rounds he has played while in the lineup.

The final round of the ASUN Men’s Golf Championship tees off on Tuesday at 8:00am with a split-tee start. Austin Peay State University is paired with Bellarmine and Eastern Kentucky and begins teeing off at 8:00am on hole No. 10. GolfStat.com will have live scoring for the event.

For news, updates, and results, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.