Discover Local Artisans at Old Glory Distilling Co.’s Family-Friendly Craftsmen’s Fair, April 27th

Clarksville, TN – Old Glory Distilling Co. is thrilled to announce its upcoming Craftsmen’s Fair, taking place at its brand-new outdoor Silo Park. Explore unique creations from over 30 artisan vendors and enjoy live music, food, and drinks.

The Craftsmen’s Fair will occur Saturday, April 27th, 2024, from 10:00am–4:00pm. Admission is free.

“At Old Glory Distilling Co., craftsmanship is a cornerstone of our identity,” said Matt Cunningham, owner. “Bringing together artisans ranging from woodworkers to metalworkers, to specialty chefs and more to showcase their diverse talents is exactly the type of event we had in mind when we designed the Silo Park space.”

Old Glory’s Craftsmen’s Fair invites everyone to a family-friendly day with something for everyone. Live music will kick off at 12:00pm, and the Silo Bar will be open, offering a selection of Oak Smoked Tacos, craft cocktails and draft beer.

Old Glory Distilling Co. is located at 451 Alfred Thun Road in Clarksville, Tennessee.

About Old Glory Distilling Company

Since opening in 2016, Old Glory Distilling Co. has grown to be one of Tennessee’s larger distilleries and carved out a space for itself on the Tennessee Whiskey Trail and across the mid-Volunteer State – the birthplace of legendary liquors.

This family-owned, family-operated distillery utilizes a dynamic distilling operation to craft just over 3,500 barrels of Tennessee Bourbon each year. From milling grain to barrel aging, each phase of the process takes place on-site to ensure each barrel meets Old Glory’s standards.

For more information, visit their website at www.oldglorydistilling.com