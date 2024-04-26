Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball falls to Florida Gulf Coast at ASUN Championship

Deland, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team had its 2024 season come to an end in the second round of the 2024 Atlantic Sun Conference Beach Volleyball Championship elimination bracket following a 3-0 loss to Florida Gulf Coast, Froiday, at the Cooper Beach Volleyball Courts.

Austin Peay (14-16) fell in the first match to go final, as Jillian Stein and Tristin Smith dropped a 21-12, 21-11 match from the No. 4 position. The Eagles (16-19) then extended their lead following a 21-10, 21-17 victory against Payton Deidesheimer and Elizabeth Wheat from the No. 5 court.

Playing to clinch, FGCU secured the victory on the No. 3 court with a 21-18, 21-14 win against Riley Marshall and Jamie Seward. The APSU Govs’ two remaining matches were left unfinished in the first set with Anna Rita and Aurora Bibolotti trailing 16-15, and Kelsey Mead and Mikayla Powell facing a 15-12 deficit.

The Governors now focuses on the offseason in preparation for the 2025 campaign and the ninth season of Austin Peay State University beach volleyball.

Austin Peay vs. Florida Gulf Coast Results

1. Shelby Beisner/Trinity Rosales (FGCU) vs. Anna Rita/Aurora Bibolotti (APSU) 16-15, unfinished

2. Kacie Johnson/Emma Soncrant (FGCU) vs. Kelsey Mead/Mikayla Powell (APSU) 15-12, unfinished

3. Kaitlyn Luebbers/Nicole De Oliveira (FGCU) def. Riley Marshall/Jamie Seward (APSU) 21-18, 21-14

4. Jaci Carpenter/Mia Thompson (FGCU) def. Jillian Stein/Tristin Smith (APSU) 21-12, 21-11