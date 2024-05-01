85.4 F
2nd Brigade Combat Team’s Multi Functional Reconnaissance Company takes part in Operation Lethal Eagle

Pfc. Martin Martinez, a senior scout observer assigned to Multi Functional Reconnaissance Company, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), and Pvt. Necho Frias, a scout observer assigned to Multi Functional Reconnaissance Company, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conduct reconnaissance on an enemy position during Operation Lethal Eagle 24.1 at Fort Campbell, KY, April 27th 2024. (Sgt. Caleb Pautz, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault))
Fort Campbell KY - 101st Airborne DivisionFort Campbell, KY – Soldiers assigned to Multi Functional Reconnaissance Company, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conduct area sensing using a Signal Harvest system designed to detect Wifi and bluetooth signals in order to locate possible enemy positions at Fort Campbell, KY., April 24th, 2024.

The 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), is one of the Army’s first units to prototype the mobile brigade combat team (MBCT) concept.

Col. James Stultz, brigade commander of 2nd Brigade Combat Team (Strike), 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) briefs Strike key leaders during a combined arms rehearsal prior to assaulting objective Titan during Operation Lethal Eagle 24.1 at Fort Campbell, KY., April 25th, 2024. (Sgt. Caleb Pautz, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault))
The MBCT will be lighter and more lethal while providing increased mobility to close combat forces.

The Army is undertaking its most significant transformation in more than 40 years to dominate large-scale combat operations in multi-domain environments.

Through Continuous Transformation, the Army will maintain dominance against rapidly evolving and emerging threats in an era of dynamic change in the character of war.

