Clarksville Gas and Water Department to begin combined sewer vault repair on College Street

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) reports that the conclusion of the damage assessment of the road at the intersection of College Street and North First Street shows suspected damage to an underground combined sewer vault as the reason for the pavement collapse rather than a sinkhole.

Plans to mobilize and begin repair work of the combined sewer vault is set for Monday, May 20th, 2024. The road repair and pavement will follow with an estimated date to reopen the aforementioned section of College Street to traffic within approximately two weeks of the onset of the work with respect to any unforeseen problems.

Throughout the repairs, College Street will remain closed to through traffic from North Second Street to North First Street. Motorists, including transport vehicles, will be detoured to North Second Street to Riverside Drive, and North First Street.

