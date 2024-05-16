APSU Baseball smacks down North Alabama, 13-2

Clarksville, TN – Right fielder Lyle Miller-Green’s walk-off three-run home run, which broke the Atlantic Sun Conference’s single-season record, capped the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team’s 13-2 run-rule victory against North Alabama Thursday night in ASUN action in front of a sell-out crowd on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

The win helped Austin Peay (34-18, 19-9 ASUN) retain control of the ASUN title race with two games remaining. The Austin Peay State University lead remains one game over Stetson and Florida Gulf Coast, each with two games remaining, and Kennesaw State, which has one game left.

Miller-Green capped a 3-for-4, three-day with his walk-off three-run homer. It was his 28th home run this season, breaking the ASUN record set by Georgia Southern’s Ben Abner in 1984. He also scored for the third time with the homer and ended the night with 89 runs scored, breaking another ASUN record.

The Governors led wire-to-wire against the Lions, scoring in the first five innings and capping the night with a four-run seventh inning. Shortstop Jon Jon Gazdar went 2-for-4 with an RBI single for the game’s first run in the first inning and later added his 12th home run of the season in the third inning. Harrison Brown and Jaden Brown also had three hits each.

APSU starting pitcher Jacob Weaver (4-2) tossed five scoreless innings to begin his outing before seeing his shutout bid broken up in the fifth inning. He picked up the win after allowing two runs on six hits in 6.1 innings while striking out six batters.

North Alabama (11-34-1, 9-18-1 ASUN) managed just one hit through five innings but broke through against Weaver in the sixth. First baseman Kyle Machado led off the sixth with a single, and left fielder Andrew Knight followed with a home run to cut the APSU lead to 9-2. But Weaver retired the next three batters on nine pitches to end the inning.

Lions starting pitcher Jacob James (5-6) lost after allowing eight runs on 12 hits in four-plus innings. Knight led the offense with his 1-for-3, two RBI day.

Austin Peay State University and North Alabama will continue their three-game series with a Friday 6:00pm contest at The Hand. The APSU Govs will recognize their 17 seniors before the start of the game.