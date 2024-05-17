Tennessee Small Business Development Center at Austin Peay State University to hold Community Workshop Series

Clarksville, TN –

Dr. Melynda Conner, an instructor of business communication with the APSU College of Business, will lead each workshop from 8:00am-9:30am at The Press.

Upcoming workshop dates and topics include:

May 30th – Giving & Receiving Feedback

– Giving & Receiving Feedback July 30th – Conflict Resolution

– Conflict Resolution August 27th – Leadership

– Leadership September 24th – Business Writing

– Business Writing October 29th – Goal Setting

“Partnering with the TSBDC for the business communication workshops has been a fantastic experience,” Conner said. “I truly enjoy working with Clarksville’s ambitious and driven entrepreneurs. These workshops support their growth by providing tools and strategies for interacting with clients, customers, providers, and team members.”

The partnership also allows the College of Business to impact the community beyond the classroom positively.

“The business communication seven-part series has been a tremendous workshop resource, said Liz Snodgrass, director of the TSBDC. “We‘re grateful to Dr. Conner for her willingness to transfer her knowledge on this very important topic.”

Austin Peay’s TSBDC serves seven counties: Montgomery County, Cheatham County, Dickson County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Robertson County, and Stewart County. It provides free virtual and in-person business consulting, training, and resources to help business owners start, grow, and sustain their businesses.

Last year, the center assisted 304 clients in achieving $2.4 million in new capital formation. As a result, 13 new businesses were launched, 91 local jobs were created or retained, and 248 future and current small business owners received training.

Workshops and webinars in various formats are available to assist busy entrepreneurs. Visit www.tsbdc.org/center/clarksville/ to learn more or register for an upcoming event.

For more information about the workshop series or the TSBDC, contact Snodgrass at lsnodgrass@tsbdc.org.