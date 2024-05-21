City of Clarksville to seek public input on Mason Rudolph Golf Course concept

The following is a statement from Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts:

Clarksville, TN – "Since our recent announcement of a plan to convert Mason Rudolph Golf Course to a public park that would be called Mason Rudolph Legacy Park, we have heard from many Clarksville residents, casually and informally, who have widely different points of view on this concept.

“There are many of our residents who are for the park proposal, but we are also hearing from many who want it to remain as a golf course.

“Understand that there are many issues to iron out regardless of which direction we ultimately choose, but for now, we have decided to pause the process and respect the opinions of our many valued and appreciated Clarksville residents.

“Throughout the early stages of this process, my singular goal has simply been to do what’s best for all Clarksville taxpayers with respect to the future utilization of this property.

“I absolutely do not want this issue to become divisive in our community. I only want an end result that everyone can be happy and comfortable with.

“In the coming weeks, the City of Clarksville, through our Parks & Recreation Department, will formulate a specific strategy for formally gathering public input on this topic that we can use to guide the way forward in determining the future of this 43-acre site.

“To all residents, we say thank you for your interest and concern.”