Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Lab Tech Spearheads Fitness Program

Staff Sgt. Flowers. (Justin Moeller, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital)
Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH)Fort Campbell, KY – Staff Sgt. Flowers, a laboratory technologist at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH), is spearheading the ‘Guardian Angel Fitness’ (GAF) program.

With only a small group of 5-10 participants so far, the program focuses on strength and resilience through tailored workouts. Each session targets different muscle groups with dynamic warmups and cooldowns.

GAF welcomes all fitness levels, allowing modifications for beginners. Staff Sgt. Flowers, using his teaching background, creates a motivating environment with music, a workout board, and free water.

Beyond fitness, GAF fosters a strong sense of community, with participants forming lasting friendships and support networks. The program shows that small steps lead to big changes. Staff Sgt. Flowers’ favorite quote sums it up: “The only person you should compare yourself to is the person you were yesterday.”

