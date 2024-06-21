Clarksville Police Department releases information on Domestic-Related Homicide Investigation at Timberlane Way

Clarksville, TN – On June 20th, 2024, at 8:57am, Clarksville Police Department (CPD) officers received a 911 call about someone shooting a firearm inside the residence of 1942 Timberline Way.

When officers arrived, they immediately made entry into the residence and discovered two victims, and both of them had sustained gunshot wounds.

The first victim, 16-year-old female Bra’Anna Harbison, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The second victim, a 16-year-old male, was flown to Nashville by life-flight helicopter and is currently listed in stable condition.

CPD Detectives have determined that the juvenile male is the primary aggressor and is pending homicide charges. This is a domestic-related homicide investigation and the name of the juvenile suspect will not be released at this time.

This is still an ongoing investigation, no other information is available for release at this time.

Detective De Jesus is the lead investigator, and anyone with information is asked to contact them at 931.648.0656 ext, 5290.