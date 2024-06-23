Austin Peay State University’s Lyle Miller-Green Picks Up Baseball America All-America Honor

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) outfielder Lyle Miller-Green is now 4-for-4 on All-America teams after Baseball America named him a Third Team All-America selection Friday before the start of the College World Series Final.
It is the first time Baseball America has recognized an Austin Peay State University athlete on its All-America teams since it first presented the honors in 1981. In earning his fourth All-America nod, Miller-Green became the second APSU athlete to gain recognition on four different teams, joining Governors’ pitcher Tyler Rogers, who accomplished the feat in 2013.
Earlier this month, Miller-Green was named a First Team All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association and PerfectGame.com. The American Baseball Coaches Association also named him a Second Team All-American. The honors follow the Atlantic Sun Conference recognizing him as its Player of the Year and Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
The Burke, Virginia native rewrote the record books in 2024. He set APSU’s single-season records for home runs (30), RBI (94), and runs scored (94) while batting .393 with a .900 slugging percentage and .533 on-base percentage. He also set the ASUN single-season records for home runs and runs scored.
Yet to release their 2024 All-America teams are D1Baseball.com and the College Baseball Foundation.
Lyle Miller-Green
- 2024 First Team All-America (NCBWA, Perfect Game)
- 2024 Second Team All-America (ABCA)
- 2024 Third Team All-America (Baseball America)
- 2024 ABCA/Rawlings First Team All-Southeast Region
- 2024 ASUN Player of the Year
- 2024 ASUN Scholar-Athlete of the Year
- 2024 First Team All-ASUN
- 2024 Academic All-ASUN
- 2024 NCBWA Dick Howser Trophy Semifinalist
- 2024 John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Award Semifinalist
- 2024 USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award Watch List
Miller-Green earned national recognition for his 2024 performance, landing as a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy, presented by the NCBWA to College Baseball’s Player of the Year, and the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Award, presented by the College Baseball Hall of Fame. Miller-Green also was on the Golden Spikes Watch List.
He is the seventh Governors’ athlete to earn a conference’s Player of the Year Award, and the first since 2013 when Craig Massoni won the Ohio Valley Conference’s award.