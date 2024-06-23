74.3 F
Clarksville
Sunday, June 23, 2024
HomeSportsAustin Peay State University's Lyle Miller-Green Picks Up Baseball America All-America Honor
Sports

Austin Peay State University’s Lyle Miller-Green Picks Up Baseball America All-America Honor

News Staff
By News Staff
2023-24 APSU Baseball - Lyle Miller-Green. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU BaseballClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) outfielder Lyle Miller-Green is now 4-for-4 on All-America teams after Baseball America named him a Third Team All-America selection Friday before the start of the College World Series Final.

It is the first time Baseball America has recognized an Austin Peay State University athlete on its All-America teams since it first presented the honors in 1981. In earning his fourth All-America nod, Miller-Green became the second APSU athlete to gain recognition on four different teams, joining Governors’ pitcher Tyler Rogers, who accomplished the feat in 2013.

Earlier this month, Miller-Green was named a First Team All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association and PerfectGame.com. The American Baseball Coaches Association also named him a Second Team All-American. The honors follow the Atlantic Sun Conference recognizing him as its Player of the Year and Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

The Burke, Virginia native rewrote the record books in 2024. He set APSU’s single-season records for home runs (30), RBI (94), and runs scored (94) while batting .393 with a .900 slugging percentage and .533 on-base percentage. He also set the ASUN single-season records for home runs and runs scored.

Yet to release their 2024 All-America teams are D1Baseball.com and the College Baseball Foundation.

Lyle Miller-Green

  • 2024 First Team All-America (NCBWA, Perfect Game)
  • 2024 Second Team All-America (ABCA)
  • 2024 Third Team All-America (Baseball America)
  • 2024 ABCA/Rawlings First Team All-Southeast Region
  • 2024 ASUN Player of the Year
  • 2024 ASUN Scholar-Athlete of the Year
  • 2024 First Team All-ASUN
  • 2024 Academic All-ASUN
  • 2024 NCBWA Dick Howser Trophy Semifinalist
  • 2024 John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Award Semifinalist
  • 2024 USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award Watch List

The Burke, Virginia native rewrote the record books in 2024. He set Austin Peay State University’s single-season records for home runs (30), RBI (94), and runs scored (94) while batting .393 with a .900 slugging percentage and .533 on-base percentage. He also set the ASUN single-season records for home runs and runs scored.

Miller-Green earned national recognition for his 2024 performance, landing as a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy, presented by the NCBWA to College Baseball’s Player of the Year, and the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Award, presented by the College Baseball Hall of Fame. Miller-Green also was on the Golden Spikes Watch List.

He is the seventh Governors’ athlete to earn a conference’s Player of the Year Award, and the first since 2013 when Craig Massoni won the Ohio Valley Conference’s award.

Previous article
Durham Bulls devour Nashville Hot Chickens, 14-4
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online