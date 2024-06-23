Sierra Club Promotes Plastic Free July in Clarksville-Montgomery County

Clarksville, TN – Sierra Club Clarksville-Montgomery County encourages local citizens to participate in Plastic Free July and join millions of others across the country and the world in reducing plastic waste.

Plastic Free July is an initiative to raise awareness about the environmental harm of single-use plastics, empower people to make more sustainable choices and reduce plastic waste. Plastic as it turns out is very difficult to recycle sustainably.

Currently, only about 8% of plastic waste is recycled. Most plastic waste ends up in landfills. Plastic waste also accumulates as litter along roads and waterways, which is harmful to the quality of life of humans and wildlife.

Learn how to participate in Plastic Free July at plasticfreejuly.org. You can start small. For example, where and when you might use a single use plastic item substitute a reusable or compositable option. Take your own shopping bags when you go the store; avoid drinks in single use plastic bottles – take a refillable bottle instead; decline plastic utensils and straws in your take-out food – carry reusable utensils in your glove box instead.

When shopping for produce, buy unwrapped fruits and vegetables. You can carry your own produce bags or simply place produce unwrapped in your shopping bag at check out. You’re going to wash it anyway when you get home.

You may be inspired to take further steps in your daily routine to reduce plastic waste such as using laundry detergent sheets instead of liquid detergent that comes in single use plastic bottles.

Plasticfreejuly.org has many other steps that you can take individually and ideas for inspiring others in your family and at work.

While we focus on these small individual efforts in July, it is the hope that reducing plastic use will become a habit over the long term! For more information or to get involved with the Sierra Club at the local level, please contact: mcijoann@gmail.com