TWRA Announces Online Duck Blind Draw for 2024-25 Season

Nashville, TN – The application period for the 2024-25 season-long Waterfowl WMA hunts is open June 26th through July 17th. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) will not be holding in-person announcements of draw results this year; instead, successful applicants will be notified by email when the drawing is finalized on August 3rd.

The online application is available at the Go Outdoors Tennessee website quotahunt.gooutdoorstennessee.com. Hunters should verify their email contact information is correct at the time of application to ensure they receive draw results.

Only current Tennessee residents, native Tennesseans who have an approved application for the Native Tennessean license, and Lifetime Sportsman License holders are eligible for the season-long blinds. There is no application fee, but applicants must have a valid license to hunt waterfowl to apply.

Hunters can select up to 48 hunt choices. No person may apply more than once. Only parties of 4 to 8 members may apply for the drawing.

All hunters who are successfully chosen for a blind must claim their permit by August 7th. If there are any leftover permits by the application deadline, there will be a leftover drawing on August 22nd.

The next available application period will be September 25th-October 15th for early segment duck quota hunts. The mid-application dates are October 23rd-November 12th, and the late-application dates are November 13th-December 3rd.

Waterfowl hunters and Tennesseans of all ages are also invited to attend the 2024 Tennessee Waterfowl Field Day on August 3rd, 8:00am-12:00pm at Bogota WMA. Join TWRA and our waterfowl partner organizations to spend time with fellow duck hunters, talk with waterfowl biologists and habitat managers, hear the latest research, and shop from local vendors.

Participants will also have the opportunity to compete in a duck calling contest and listen to live podcast recordings for The Bogota Boys and Tennessee WildCast.

Free registration for the event is open now at Tennessee TWRA License – View Event (gooutdoorstennessee.com).