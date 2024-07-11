Montgomery County Commissioner Michael Lankford endorses Joe Smith for State Representative for District 68

Montgomery County, TN – Letter of Support.

It is with confidence that I support Joe Smith to be the next Representative for District 68 in Montgomery County upon the retirement of Deputy Speaker Curtis Johnson.

Having served with Commissioner Smith on the County Commission for the last two years, it is apparent that he has a strong understanding of local and state government and has built a network of relationships crucial to effectively serve the district and our county in the near future.

Having served on multiple committees together, Commissioner Smith has proven to be fiscally conservative and forward thinking. He has actively worked to ensure that our county is run effectively and continues to be an active problem solver, bringing new ideas to the table and recommending changes when needed without additional burdens to taxpayers.

Joe Smith is a Montgomery County native and has a lifetime of service to our community from serving our nation as a United States Marine and serving Clarksville as a firefighter to his current seat on the County Commission; his commitment to our community has not waivered.

Joe is not a single issue candidate, he understands our county’s needs and has a list of priorities that will directly benefit residents from much needed infrastructure improvements to public safety enhancements.

Montgomery County continues to grow and it is more important now than ever that we have experienced and bold leaders to bring resources and improvements to our county; I believe Joe is that candidate. He has the community at heart and I support and encourage residents in District 68 to vote for Joe Smith as the next representative as I believe he is the most qualified candidate to represent our community in the State Legislature.

Michael Lankford

County Commission – District 6