Nashville Sounds fall to Charlotte Knights 7-2 at First Horizon Park

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds (50-47, 12-10) offense could not get in a flow and lost to the Charlotte Knights (44-50, 10-10), 7-2, on Tuesday night at First Horizon Park.

Nashville jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the first inning, but Charlotte chipped away in the middle innings. The Knights scored two in the fourth, one in the fifth and sixth and two more in the seventh to extend their lead to 6-2.

Joey Wiemer opened the scoring with an RBI single on a chopper between the first and second baseman. Tyler Black reached on a hit-by-pitch and came around to score after he moved to second base on a Brewer Hicklen walk.

Down 4-1 in the sixth inning, Hicklen stole second base in a first and third situation and Vinny Capra scored after the Charlotte catcher had a poor throw that trickled into center field. The Sounds were unable to capitalize further with Wes Clarke being called out on strikes to end the frame at a 4-2 deficit.

Nashville had just five hits in the game and none of the extra-base variety. They were also just 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position with Wiemer’s single in the first inning as the only hit. On the flipside, Charlotte was 4-for-8 with runners in scoring position and Zach DeLoach had three two-out RBI.

Taylor Clarke (1-3) got the start and battled through four innings and two runs allowed. Only one run was earned after a catcher interference allowed an additional runner to reach. Tyler Woessner allowed one run in the fifth inning and Garrett Stallings allowed four more runs in a four-inning relief outing.

The Sounds and Knights play game two of the six-game series tomorrow night. Right-hander Joe Ross (0-0, 9.39) will get the start for Nashville. He will go up against right-hander Sean Burke (0-3, 4.83) for Charlotte. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm at First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

It was the first catcher interference of the season for Nashville. Only six teams in Triple-A have not had a catcher interference this season.

Taylor Clarke (4.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K) has gotten the loss in two consecutive starts. His only win this season came against Charlotte on May 24th.

Garrett Stallings (4.0 IP, 7 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 K) made his longest relief outing of the season. His previous high was 3 1/3 innings versus Memphis on July 6th. He is 1-0 with a 5.24 ERA (34.1 IP/20 ER) and 28 strikeouts this season with Nashville.

After winning the first five games of the season series versus Charlotte, the Sounds have dropped the last two. All seven games between the teams have been played in Nashville.

