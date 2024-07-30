Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for Clarksville-Montgomery County

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee.

At 9:11pm CT, doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Pembroke to Fort Campbell. Movement was southeast at 30 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail are expected.

Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is possible.

This includes Interstate 24 between mile markers 1 and 16.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 2:00am CT for Middle Tennessee.

Counties Affected

Bedford County, Cannon County, Cheatham County, Coffee County, Davidson County, Dickson County, Franklin County, Giles County, Hickman County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Lincoln County, Marshall County, Maury County, Montgomery County, Moore County, Robertson County, Rutherford County, Stewart County, and Williamson County.