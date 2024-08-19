Federal Grand Jury Indicts Kenneth Moore from Clarksville on Multiple Charges in Motel Crime Spree

Nashville, TN – Kenneth Moore, 45, of Clarksville, Tennessee, has been charged with robbing three women in Clarksville, Tennessee, brandishing a weapon during the robberies, and being a felon in possession of a firearm, announced Henry C. Leventis, United States Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee.

Charging documents and other publicly available information allege that on three separate occasions between October 2023 and February 2024, Moore arranged dates with women in Clarksville and subsequently robbed, raped, beat, and pistol-whipped them. All three victims were treated for their injuries at local hospitals.

Clarksville Police Department (CPD) officers arrested Moore on February 29th, 2024. A federal grand jury in the Middle District of Tennessee indicted him on July 17th, 2024, and he made his initial appearance in federal court in Nashville on August 16th, 2024.

If convicted, Moore faces a mandatory minimum of 7 years and up to life in federal prison on the weapons charges, up to 20 years on the robbery charges, and up to 15 years on the felon in possession of a firearm charge. If Moore is determined to be an armed career criminal, he faces between 15 years and life in prison.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Clarksville Police Department investigated this case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kathryn Risinger and Monica R. Morrison are prosecuting it.

An indictment is merely an accusation. The defendant is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.