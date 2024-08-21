Nashville Sounds held scoreless by Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp in 5-0 loss

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds (63-58, 25-21) had limited traffic on the bases and got shutout by the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (59-61, 24-21), 5-0, on Wednesday night at First Horizon Park.

Entering the bottom of the sixth inning, the Sounds had only one base runner with Christian Arroyo reaching base in the first inning on a hit-by-pitch. But Patrick Dorrian promptly broke up the no-hit bid with a double that split the left-center gap. It was one of just two hits in the ballgame for Nashville, and the only extra-base hit.

Logan Henderson (1-2) made his third career Triple-A start and his second at First Horizon Park. He battled through 3 2/3 innings with four runs on five hits. The bullpen kept only one run allowed over the final 5 1/3 innings.

Craig Yoho only threw two pitches and induced a fly out leaving the bases loaded in the fourth. Taylor Clarke followed with three superb innings that yielded just two base runners and no runs to keep the score in check. Easton McGee finished with the seventh and eighth innings with two strikeouts and one earned run to push the Jumbo Shrimp lead to five.

Though down 5-0 in the seventh inning, Wes Clarke’s single in the inning was meaningful as it extended his on-base streak to 18 games. He has been a cog in Nashville’s lineup with three home runs in his last five games and has raised his on-base percentage by 20 points since the streak began on July 21st.

The Sounds had their best scoring chance in the eighth inning with walks by Chris Roller and Isaac Collins with two outs. Vinny Capra was unable to plate any runners with a groundout to end the frame and ultimately got blanked in the scoring column.

The Sounds and Shrimp play game three of their six-game series tomorrow night. Right-hander Carlos Rodriguez (7-8, 4.74) will get the start for Nashville. He will face off against right-hander Darren McCaughan (2-3, 55.14) for Jacksonville. The first pitch is at 6:35pm central in Hit City.

Post-Game Notes

Wes Clarke (1-for-3, HBP) extended his on-base streak to 18 games which ties Isaac Collins (June 25th – July 23rd) for the longest by a Sound this season. During the stretch, Clarke is hitting .276 (18-for-65) with eight extra-base hits, 15 RBI and 12 runs scored.

Taylor Clarke (3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 2 K) had his third scoreless outing of at least three innings (3.0 IP at Memphis on May 28th & 4.0 IP at Memphis on June 2nd). In 10 innings as a reliever this season, he has a 1.80 ERA and seven strikeouts.

Craig Yoho (0.1 IP) stranded the bases loaded and has only allowed four of his 19 inherited runners to score. He has not allowed an earned run in 18 consecutive appearances. With Nashville, Yoho has pitched 4 1/3 innings with three hits allowed and seven strikeouts.

Patrick Dorrian broke up the no-hit bid in the sixth inning to end a 0-for-12 stretch with his last hit being a two-run blast at Durham on August 13th.

In the Sounds’ last 11 games, they have been blanked twice and held their opponents scoreless three times. When scoring three or fewer runs, Nashville is 8-35 on the season.

