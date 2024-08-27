Tennessee National Guards’ 267th Military Police Company from Dickson: Guardians of Security and Tradition, Now Deployed Across Seven Countries

Nashville, TN – From its headquarters in Dickson, and its detachment in Waverly, the 267th Military Police Company is a formidable unit in the Tennessee National Guardsmen. Trained in diverse areas such as security, policing, detention, and combat functions, these skilled guardsmen play a crucial role ensuring force protection and upholding the rule of law.

As one of the most storied and celebrated Military Police units in the state, they have embodied a tradition of excellence for decades.

In May of 2023, amidst their dedication and professionalism, over 150 Soldiers with the 267th embarked on its fourth overseas deployment since the start of the Global War on Terror. Its mission this time: supporting Operation Spartan Shield, headquartered out of Kuwait, performing critical customs and inspection work.

On May 21st, the unit began their journey to the Middle East by flying to Fort Bliss, Texas where they underwent final pre-deployment training before their imminent journey to Kuwait.

Currently, the guardsmen of the 267th are diligently serving overseas. As the United States Central Command Customs authority, they play a vital role overseas, spread across an impressive network of seven countries and thirteen ports. The unit also possesses the capability to temporarily operate within all 21 countries in the CENTCOM Area of Operations.

With unwavering dedication, exceptional skills, and an unyielding commitment to the mission, the 267th Military Police Company continues to make a profound impact on both national and international security efforts, while maintaining their proud history of historic deployments and always being one of the most valuable MP units in Tennessee.

The primary mission of the CENTCOM Customs Program and the U.S. Transportation Command Senior Agricultural Agent Program is to safely expedite the redeployment of military personnel, Department of Defense contractors, and equipment from the CENTCOM area back to the United States in accordance with stringent defense travel regulations.

“The 267th is on a different mission compared to normal military police companies,” said Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Franks, Future Operations Non-commissioned Officer in Charge and Headquarters Platoon Sergeant. “With the unit spread across the entire CENTCOM area, we ensure that our Soldiers are trained and informed on ongoing situations throughout the region.”

By the end of deployment, the unit will complete more than 2,250 missions: clearing over 55,000 pieces of equipment and containers worth over $60 billion. Most Soldiers can travel to at least one additional country based on operational needs.

“We are truly a joint military organization,” said Capt. Cristian Johnson, commander of the 267th, “Many of our Soldiers have never worked directly with the other branches of service, and now have experience working alongside Air Force, Navy, and Marines.”

Still, even with adequate training, the Soldiers must overcome adversity to accomplish the complex goals set forth in this mission. They understand that no amount of training can completely prepare them for the challenges they will face, but they are equipped with the necessary skills and mental toughness to adapt and overcome.

“Our biggest challenge was to learn all the regulations, so we have a clear understanding of what our left and right limits are, as well as keeping cargo and equipment from becoming frustrated at the ports of entry,” said 1st Sgt. Leigh Ann Hester, the unit First Sergeant. “We are relying on strong Soldiers making the right decisions based off their training, knowledge, and usage of their resources at hand.”

With the unit being spread across multiple locations, effective communication, and thorough time management skills are paramount.

“The key to maintaining effective order and discipline is to maintain and enforce standards and to communicate them effectively, so that everyone shares a common understanding,” said Hester. “We must hold everyone accountable for their actions and empower leaders to lead and make appropriate decisions.”

Timing is crucial for maintaining readiness. Soldiers of the 267th are often assigned different working hours and are geographically spread across a large area. To overcome this hurdle, NCOs are key to upholding the necessary training standards. These dedicated leaders serve as the backbone of the unit and mission, ensuring their Soldiers remain prepared for any situation, regardless of the logistical challenges presented by time and distance.

“Fortunately, each location is supported by a Forward Logistics Element that assists each individual site with any issues that may arise,” says Sgt. John Dekker, Non-commissioned Officer in Charge of Iraq United States Central Command Customs. “In addition to them, we have great support from our headquarters personnel. If we have any supply or personnel requests, personal issues, or help with ensuring our customs program is effectively operating, they are quick to respond.”



According to Johnson, “Our Soldiers have done a phenomenal job ensuring the regulations that dictate our job are followed. They have gone above and beyond, helping us achieve over a 30% growth of clearance rates.”



The involvement of the 267th underscores the importance of collaboration between National Guard units and the broader military establishment in ensuring the successful redeployment of personnel and assets.



Through their expertise and capabilities, they contribute significantly to the CENTCOM’s overall mission and ultimately reinforcing regional stability and security while safeguarding vital U.S. interests.



“The Soldiers of the 267th Military Police Company have the training and knowledge to perform any tasks assigned to them,” says Franks. “It is an honor to be part of this unit and be part of the leadership that maintains such a high state of readiness.”