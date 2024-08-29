Austin Peay State University Soccer falls at Murray State, 4-1

Calloway County, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team dropped its first match of 2024 in a 4-1 decision to Murray State, on Thursday, at Cutchin Field.

Austin Peay (2-1-1) maintained pressure in the Racers’ (2-2-1) defensive zone throughout the majority of the opening half, firing five shots before MSU tallied its first shot in the 11th minute.

Despite the APSU Govs recording 12 of the first 13 shots of the match, Murray State’s Megan Wilson broke the ice with a 33rd-minute goal, and extended its advantage with another score by Wilson in the 36th minute.

After going down 2-0 at the break, Alana Owens cut into Austin Peay State University’s deficit with a 53rd-minute score after coming away with the ball amidst a grouping of Governors and Racers and firing it with her right foot to the top-left of the net.

Murray State again extended its lead with back-to-back scored in the 72nd and 73rd minute to take a 4-1 lead.

Pitch Points

Austin Peay State University dropped its first match of the season, falling to 2-1-1 on the season.

Austin Peay State University fell to 4-17-2 all-time against the Racers and 2-11-1 all-time against them in Murray, Kentucky.

Alana Owens netted her first goal of the season in the 53rd minute against Murray State.

Next Up For APSU Soccer



Austin Peay State University soccer remains on the road where it travels to face Lindenwood in a Sunday 12:00pm match at Hunter Stadium.