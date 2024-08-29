APSU Volleyball kicks off season in Memphis at Carrie Yerty Classic

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University volleyball begins its 49th season at the Carrie Yerty Classic, Friday and Saturday, at the Larry O. Finch Center in Memphis, Tennessee. This marks head coach Taylor Mott‘s 13th season at the helm of Governors volleyball, as she needs only one more win to earn her 200th win with the Governors.

The 2024 roster features seven returners and seven newcomers, six freshmen, and one senior transfer.

Those seven newcomers are comprised of Dani Kopacz, Aubrey Stitcher, Tayler Baron, Gabriella MacKenzie, Luci Lippelgoos, Chloe Sutake, and Kayleigh Ryan are set to make their Austin Peay State University debuts this weekend with the first matchup against in-state rival Tennessee Tech.

Returning for the Govs is junior Sarah Carnathan who is the returning leader with 125 kills and 372 attacks last season. Kalliann Cook is the returning leader with 17 aces and 266 digs. Anna Rita is the returning leader with 73 blocks and Maggie Duyos is the returning leader with 199 assists. Emma Loiars, Payton Deidesheimer, and Abby Thigpen also return for the Governors.

Austin Peay State University faces Tennessee Tech on Friday at 10:00am followed by Mississippi Valley State at 4:00pm. The APSU Govs conclude their opening weekend against host Memphis on Saturday at 1:00pm.

Through The Rotation

Austin Peay State University defensive specialist Kalliann Cook enters her sophomore season after a successful freshman campaign. Cook’s 17 service aces and 266 digs ranked second on the team while her 61 assists ranked third.

Outside hitter, Sarah Carnathan returns after having 125 kills last season, averaging 1.79 per set. The junior has 186 kills in her first two seasons with the Govs, averaging 1.51 per set.

Setter Maggie Duyos played in 18 matches for the APSU Govs during her freshman season and finished second on the team with 199 assists, averaging 3.55 per set. She also had 77 digs on the season, highlighted by a nine-dig performance at North Florida, on November 11th.

Junior middle blocker Payton Deidesheimer played in 20 matches last season and made seven starts. She totaled 109 kills and had a career-high of 17 kills at Stetson, on October 14th.

Middle blocker Anna Rita also enjoyed a successful freshman year, appearing in 24 matches and making 18 starts. She had 73 blocks on the season, ranking third on the team. Her career-high nine blocks came against Central Arkansas, on November 10th. She had a career-high .667 hitting percentage with four kills on six swings at Eastern Kentucky, on October 27th.

Junior defensive specialist Emma Loiars returns after appearing in 49 sets for the Govs last season. She totaled 92 digs, averaging 1.88 per game with a career-high of 14 digs twice against Lindenwood, on September 1st and Indiana State, on September 1st.

The Govs have to replace graduate Kelsey Mead, who led the Govs last season with 776 assists, 28 service aces, and 276 digs. They will also replace Mikayla Powell, who led with 359 kills, and Karli Graham, who led with 80 blocks.

Supporting Items

In 12 previous seasons with head coach Taylor Mott at the helm, Austin Peay State University is 5-7 in season openers.

Head coach Taylor Mott enters 2024 needing just one win to earn her 200th win with the Governors.

Mott earned her 500th career win against St. Louis, on September 15th, in a four-set decision.

Since 1980, the APSU Govs are 20-24 in season openers.

The Govs are 116-67 against OVC opponents, 5-0 against Southwestern Athletic Conference opponents, and 2-3 against American Athletic Conference opponents.

Inside The Series

Tennessee Tech

Series: APSU Govs lead 21-11

Last Meeting: Austin Peay State University took a 3-0 victory in the first round of the OVC Championships, on November 18th, 2021. Five Govs posted a .500 attack percentage as the team posted a .374.

Mississippi Valley State

Series: 0-0

Last Meeting: This will be the first meeting between the Governors and the Delta Devils.

Memphis

Series: Tigers lead 5-1

Last Meeting: The Tigers defeated the Governors 3-1 at Memphis, on November 18th, 2015. The Governors won the second set with 15 kills and a .414 attack percentage, however, the other three sets did not see an attack percentage better than .105.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball



The Austin Peay State University Volleyball team remains in the Volunteer State as they travel to Murfreesboro, Tennessee for the Blue Raider Bash, on September 6th & 7th, where they will face Southeast Missouri, Arkansas State, and Middle Tennessee.