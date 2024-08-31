Austin Peay State University Soccer Set for Sunday Clash with Lindenwood in Missouri

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s soccer team concludes its two-match road trip when it takes on Lindenwood in a Sunday 12:00pm match at Hunter Stadium in St. Charles, Missouri.

Austin Peay (2-1-1) dropped its first match of the season in a 4-1 defeat at Murray State, Thursday. Alana Owens netted her first goal of the season in the 53rd minute to cut into a 2-0 Racers’ lead; however, back-to-back scores by MSU in the 72nd and 73rd minutes re-extended the lead and led the 4-1 win.

Lindenwood (2-3) is coming off a pair of losses last week, coming in a 3-0 loss against Kansas City last Sunday and a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Evansville, Thursday.

The Governors are led in scoring by Ellie Dreas’ two scores through four matches, while Lindenwood’s Mackenzie Compton and Anna Johnson both lead the Lions with a pair of goals thus far.

Sophomore goalkeeper Lauryn Berry has played all 360 minutes between the pipes for the Govs thus far, and has tallied 19 saves while garnering a .760 save percentage. On the other end of the pitch, the Lions have split time between their two goalkeepers.

Caroline Ritter played all 90 minutes in the loss at Evnansville and has 206 minutes on the line thus far, but Jordan Hollingswroth leads the duo with 12 saves and a trio of starts.

