Hopkinsville Community College Foundation to Host 34th Annual Mike Foster Golf Scramble Fundraiser

Hopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College Foundation’s 34th Annual Mike Foster Golf Scramble fundraiser is set for Friday, October 4th, 2024, with an 8:30am shotgun start at Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club.

There’s still time to register a 4-player team or select from a variety of sponsorship levels to support the fundraising efforts of the Hopkinsville Community College Foundation, which benefit Hopkinsville Community College students.

Those interested in forming a team or purchasing a sponsorship are encouraged to reserve by phone at 270.707.3733 or online at https://rebrand.ly/FosterGolfScramble . All proceeds from this event, like all events held by the HCC Foundation provide funding for scholarships, for Pathfinder Pantry – the on-campus food and hygiene resource for HCC students, for the student emergency fund and programs that benefit students.

According to officials at HCC, textbook costs alone for incoming new students have increased to an average of $600 per semester, and for nursing and allied health students, those costs can be upwards of $1,100 per semester.

Participating golfers will each receive premium gifts and the chance to compete for a putter. Additionally, there is a chance to win a hole-in-one prize on a designated hole. Golfers will be provided breakfast, lunch, snacks, water and soft drinks, and adult beverages, if desired. A total of $1,500 of team prizes will also be awarded.

The Scramble is named for HCC alumnus Mike Foster who graduated from the college’s first graduating class. Foster is a long-time support of the college, past HCC Foundation board member and scramble co-chair. This year’s fundraiser is also co-chaired by HCC Foundation board member Austin Calvert along with past board members Greg Pryor and Todd Morris.

About the Hopkinsville Community College Foundation, Inc

The Hopkinsville Community College Foundation, Inc. serves as the officially recognized, not-for-profit 501(c)(3) fundraising arm of Hopkinsville Community College. Under the guidance of an independent Board of Directors, the primary purposes of the HCC Foundation, Inc. include:

Advance the vision, mission, goals, and objectives of HCC.

Catalyst for the private-sector resource development programs and activities of HCC.

Raise private funds for college-wide initiatives and needs.

Provide guidance for the management and investment of private funds.

Friend-raiser and advocate for HCC.

Counselor and advisor to the HCC president.

The HCC Foundation was chartered on May 17th, 1967 as the Pennyrile Education Foundation, Inc. as a separate and independent 501(c)(3) fundraising organization to support HCC. Reorganized in the early 1990s, the Foundation changed its name to Community College Foundation of Hopkinsville, Inc. on March 11th, 1994 to more clearly reflect its mission. On March 16th, 2000, the Foundation adopted its current name, Hopkinsville Community College Foundation, Inc. On August 17th, 2000, HCC and the Foundation entered into a Memorandum of Understanding through which the Foundation became the official private fund-raising arm of the college.