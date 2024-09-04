Austin Peay State University Soccer Set to Host Ball State

Clarksville, TN – After a pair of games on the road, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team returns home for a midweek matchup with Ball State on Thursday for a 5:00pm match at Morgan Brothers Field.

Austin Peay (2-2-1) dropped a pair of road games last week, falling 4-1 to Murray State and dropping a 3-2 decision against Lindenwood, Sunday.

Alana Owens netted the APSU Govs’ lone goal against the Racers, while seniors Lindsey McMahon and Alec Baumgardt found the back of the net against the Lions.

With her score against the Lions – her second of the season – Baumgardt moved into a tie for 10th all-time in goals with 12, while McMahon moved into top 20 all-time with 5,334 career minutes played on the pitch.

Ball State (2-2) comes into the Thursday affair after splitting a pair of matches last week. The Cardinals opened the week with a 3-0 loss at Butler, but captured a 2-1 victory against Power Five foe, Michigan, in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The Cardinals are led in scoring by Delaney Caldwell’s three scores, with a pair of these goals coming in a season-opening victory against Purdue Fort Wayne, August 15th.

Defensively, BSU has split time between a trio of goalkeepers thus far, with all three playing in at least two games and logging 90 minutes. Grace Konopatzki leads the trio with 180 minutes played and seven saves. She also was the goalkeeper of decision in the win at Michigan earlier in the week.

This is the second all-time meeting between Austin Peay State University and Ball State, the first in Clarksville, and marks the second-straight season the two teams have squared off. The Cardinals won a 3-0 decision last season in Muncie, Indiana.

What to Know

Austin Peay State University is unbeaten at home, with a 2-0-1 mark thus far.

In their most recent home outing, the APSU Govs played to a 1-1 draw against UT Martin, August 25th.

Austin Peay State University is lead in scoring by Ellie Dreas and Alec Baumgardt, who have both scored a pair of goals thus far.

The Governors are coming off a 3-2 loss at Lindenwood, Sunday.

Ball State is 2-2 this season, with a 1-1 mark on the road.

Ball State is coming off a 2-1 win at Michigan, Sunday.

What a Win Means

Austin Peay State University’s first win against Ball State.

AAPSU remains unbeaten at home this season.

Kim McGowan‘s 13th win as Austin Peay State University’s head coach.

McGowan’s 45th win as a head coach throughout her career.

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors 2024 season, follow the Austin Peay State University soccer team on X and Instagram (@GovsWSOC), on Facebook (Austin Peay Soccer), or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.